The Best Type Of Rum Cocktails To Pair With Chinese Food

Our ranking of the very best Chinese food features many tasty dishes like dumplings, spring rolls, and stir-fry. While perfectly delicious on their own, you can elevate the flavor of these dishes even further by pairing them with a complementary rum-based beverage. Flavor profiles can vary greatly according to the type and brand of rum, but the alcohol is best known for having a caramelly, subtly sweet flavor that meshes perfectly with the savory elements in Chinese cuisine. To determine the very best rum cocktail to accompany your Chinese cuisine feast, Mashed turned to Katie Stryjewski, cocktail writer and Instagrammer, for some exclusive answers.

According to Stryjewski, "Tiki cocktails are good pairings for Thai and Chinese food." Tiki drinks have a somewhat surprising history; while the word tiki comes from the Māori people of New Zealand and refers to inanimate figures taking on a human form, tiki culture is distinctly American. Many people credit Don the Beachcomber, a restaurant founded in the 1930s, for putting tiki drinks on the map. These cocktails typically featured a base of rum, enhanced with various spices and sweet ingredients. Tiki bars and their extensive variety of tasty cocktails continued to grow in popularity over the years. Along with their visual and flavor appeal, Stryjewski believes that the ingredients in tiki cocktails wonderfully complement Chinese fare.