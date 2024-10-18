Carl's Jr. Vs Chick-Fil-A: Who's The King Of Waffle Fries?

Though there may be nothing wrong with the humble french fry, nine times out of 10 a side of waffle fries is straight up better than a side of regular old fries. However, probably because cutting a potato into holey waffle shapes isn't quite as straightforward as simply slicing it into long strips, the waffle fry is relatively uncommon in the world of fast food. Nevertheless, despite whatever challenges the potato preparation may pose, Carl's Jr. and Chick-fil-A are the two foremost fast-food chains bringing waffle fries to the masses.

In order to determine whose waffle fries reign supreme, I sat down with an order from each restaurant and compared them in eight categories before deciding which waffle fry was better overall. As it turns out, Carl's Jr. and Chick-fil-A do quite a few things differently, turning this head-to-head into a clash between two distinct waffle fry-making philosophies. Of course, in the end, only one fast-food chain can sit on the crispy, oily, crisscut throne as the indisputable king of waffle fries. Read on to find out who it is.