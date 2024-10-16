The 3-Ingredient Breakfast Bake You Can Customize To Fit Your Morning

A breakfast casserole is a delightful dish that provides a protein-packed start to the day. This low-fuss version needs just three ingredients, making it ideal for those mornings when time or energy is in short supply. Simply whisk together the number of eggs that match your appetite (or enough to feed a crowd) until they're smooth and frothy. Gently fold cheese into the eggs, and add in chopped bacon bits. Once combined, pour the mixture into a greased baking dish and let it bake until the eggs are puffed up and golden around the edges.

Though the classic trio of eggs, cheese, and bacon is usually a hit, you can still get creative with this bake. Changing up the cheese can give it a whole new character. Sharp cheddar is a reliable option, but mozzarella is an excellent match for a milder, milkier profile, especially when paired with fresh herbs like basil. Smoked gouda or pepper jack add a robust edge and delicate heat, and feta or goat cheese brings a tangy twist. Better yet, take your taste buds on an adventure with underrated cheeses that might not be on your radar, such as Parmigiano Reggiano or Cambozola.