The 3-Ingredient Breakfast Bake You Can Customize To Fit Your Morning
A breakfast casserole is a delightful dish that provides a protein-packed start to the day. This low-fuss version needs just three ingredients, making it ideal for those mornings when time or energy is in short supply. Simply whisk together the number of eggs that match your appetite (or enough to feed a crowd) until they're smooth and frothy. Gently fold cheese into the eggs, and add in chopped bacon bits. Once combined, pour the mixture into a greased baking dish and let it bake until the eggs are puffed up and golden around the edges.
Though the classic trio of eggs, cheese, and bacon is usually a hit, you can still get creative with this bake. Changing up the cheese can give it a whole new character. Sharp cheddar is a reliable option, but mozzarella is an excellent match for a milder, milkier profile, especially when paired with fresh herbs like basil. Smoked gouda or pepper jack add a robust edge and delicate heat, and feta or goat cheese brings a tangy twist. Better yet, take your taste buds on an adventure with underrated cheeses that might not be on your radar, such as Parmigiano Reggiano or Cambozola.
Experiment to fit your personal palate
Bacon's irresistible smokiness is hard to beat, but feel free to swap in other proteins. Diced ham, steak, or crumbled Italian sausage are easy options, while shredded rotisserie chicken and turkey sausage offer leaner alternatives. A vegetarian version is just as simple: Try tempeh, soy chorizo, black beans, or seaweed-based "bacon," a briny alternative to the pork icon.
Your favorite veggies have the power to amplify the humble dish with vibrant color, flavor, and texture while also providing even more vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Sautéed bell peppers, onions, or mushrooms impart a pleasant earthiness. Spinach or kale introduces a healthy green kick and a subtle bitterness that contrasts nicely with the richness of the cheese and bacon. Hatch chiles, sliced jalapeños, or sun-dried tomatoes are great for a spicy touch. Don't forget the power of herbs and spices. A generous sprinkle of paprika and a dash of garlic powder deepens the flavor, and chives, scallions, cilantro, and parsley infuse a burst of brightness. A hint of ground cumin or chili powder also lend a warm, aromatic note.