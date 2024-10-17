Amarena Vs Maraschino Cherries: How Do They Differ?

Edible cocktail garnishes enhance the look of a drink while also giving imbibers something tasty to eat. Cherries can be found embellishing many drinks including amaretto sours and Manhattans. Although maraschino cherries are often considered the go-to garnish, Amarena cherries are surging in popularity as the preferred garnish for more refined tastes.

While Amarena refers to a specific type of cherry, maraschino actually describes a multi-step process that results in the bright red cherries we all know and love. In addition to cocktails, this sweet, candy-like fruit preparation can also be used in cookies, cakes, and ice cream. In the past, marasca cherries were the preferred option for making maraschino cherries. These days, maraschino cherries are often made with Royal Ann or Rainier varieties.

Most types of maraschino cherries have an intensely sweet flavor that can be likened to candy, while Amarena cherries balance their sweetness with their natural tanginess for a more multi-faceted flavor profile. Unlike brandied cherry recipes, maraschino and Amarena cherries don't usually contain alcohol, at least not when you're picking up a jar from the store these days.