The Best Items To Bake On Your Grill For A Smoky, Sweet Flavor
Imagine a balmy summer evening, the air filled with the tantalizing aroma of sizzling steaks, hot dogs, chicken, and charred vegetables. But suddenly, there's a sweeter scent wafting through the backyard. Could it be cornbread? Cookies? Blueberry cobbler? Grilling baked goods is a game-changer for several reasons. For starters, you can keep your kitchen cool during those sweltering months while enjoying the fresh air. Plus, grill baking adds a distinctive smoky flavor and crispy texture to your baked goods. This subtle infusion can elevate classic treats like buttery biscuits or even brioche to new levels of deliciousness.
There are plenty of desserts you can make on the grill, including donuts, pies, cakes, and brownies. You should also embrace the grill for more flavorful cornbread, and other rustic baked goods such as pizza, banana bread, dinner rolls, and artisan sourdough. The best part (other than digging into your masterpiece)? You don't need any fancy equipment beyond what you may already own. For instance, cast iron skillets are ideal for baking cobblers, crisps, and biscuits right over the flames. You can even bake cookies on a pizza stone or cast-iron griddle, ensuring even heat distribution. Slice up a loaf of brioche or pound cake, grill it for a minute or so on each side, and garnish with your favorite grilled fruit like pineapple, bananas, peaches, or strawberries.
Bring fire-roasted notes to your sweet and savory treats
If you're feeling nostalgic, whip up a batch of grilled s'mores for a fun, campfire-inspired delight. Simply combine marshmallows with chocolate chips or candy bar fragments in a cast iron skillet, heat it on the grill until golden and bubbly, and scoop the mixture between two graham crackers. Craving something sweet first thing in the morning? Place store-bought or homemade cinnamon rolls in a cast iron skillet and bake them on the grill for a smoky twist on breakfast. You can even grill pizza dough and top it with sugared cream cheese and fruit or serve fluffy biscuits with a side of honey butter. For a comforting dessert, core a few apples, stuff them with a mixture of oats, brown sugar, and cinnamon, then wrap them in foil and grill until tender. Once the flesh has softened, drizzle with caramel sauce, grab a fork, and enjoy.
When baking on the grill, applying indirect heat is crucial to maintain a consistent temperature and prevent burning your creations. If you have a gas grill, turn on one side and place the food you want to cook on the other. If you're firing up a charcoal grill, push the coals to the opposite side of where you place your skillet or pan. Be sure to use a grill thermometer to monitor the temperature, aiming for a slightly higher level than standard oven recipes.