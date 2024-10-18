The Best Items To Bake On Your Grill For A Smoky, Sweet Flavor

Imagine a balmy summer evening, the air filled with the tantalizing aroma of sizzling steaks, hot dogs, chicken, and charred vegetables. But suddenly, there's a sweeter scent wafting through the backyard. Could it be cornbread? Cookies? Blueberry cobbler? Grilling baked goods is a game-changer for several reasons. For starters, you can keep your kitchen cool during those sweltering months while enjoying the fresh air. Plus, grill baking adds a distinctive smoky flavor and crispy texture to your baked goods. This subtle infusion can elevate classic treats like buttery biscuits or even brioche to new levels of deliciousness.

There are plenty of desserts you can make on the grill, including donuts, pies, cakes, and brownies. You should also embrace the grill for more flavorful cornbread, and other rustic baked goods such as pizza, banana bread, dinner rolls, and artisan sourdough. The best part (other than digging into your masterpiece)? You don't need any fancy equipment beyond what you may already own. For instance, cast iron skillets are ideal for baking cobblers, crisps, and biscuits right over the flames. You can even bake cookies on a pizza stone or cast-iron griddle, ensuring even heat distribution. Slice up a loaf of brioche or pound cake, grill it for a minute or so on each side, and garnish with your favorite grilled fruit like pineapple, bananas, peaches, or strawberries.