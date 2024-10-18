Elevate Store-Bought Buffalo Sauce With This Expert-Approved Ingredient

If you're making Buffalo wings at home but don't want to prepare the sauce from scratch, we won't blame you for taking a shortcut with store-bought sauce. But there is a hack for elevating that bottled Buffalo sauce, according to chef Michael Vignola, Catch Hospitality Group's corporate executive chef. Vignola, who is currently running the show over at The Corner Store, Catch, and Catch Steak, told Mashed, "Mount in salted butter to round out the spice."

Traditional Buffalo sauce is typically a mix of hot sauce and butter, but not all commercially-prepared Buffalo sauces actually use butter. For example, bottles of Buffalo Wild Wings medium Buffalo sauce and Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce don't list butter as an ingredient (although Frank's does have "natural butter type flavor" — whatever that means). Instead, they use oil to achieve the silky, emulsified texture.

Incorporating real butter into your bottled Buffalo sauce will give it a velvety finish and a smoother mouthfeel (since when has butter not made something better?). The salted butter also adds depth to the sauce's tangy heat and improves the whole flavor profile. This is particularly useful with sauces that have an overpowering tang or spice to them, as it makes them more balanced. Whether you're making copycat Buffalo Wild Wings for the Super Bowl or using it as a dip, mounting your bottled Buffalo sauce with butter will make it taste restaurant-quality without a lot of effort.