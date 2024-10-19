Chef-Approved Additions For Restaurant-Quality Ranch Dressing

Transforming store-bought ranch dressing into a restaurant-quality dip might sound ambitious, but with a few strategic tweaks, it's entirely within reach. Michael Vignola, the corporate executive chef of Catch Hospitality Group in New York City, shared a game-changing tip with Mashed to upgrade your go-to bottle of ranch from run-of-the-mill to cream-of-the-crop. Vignola explained that you only need two ingredients: "crushed Szechuan peppercorns and a splash of fish sauce." This duo turns the dressing into a piquant powerhouse.

Szechuan peppercorns, a staple of Chinese cuisine (and a crucial element of five spice powder), tend to cause a person's mouth to experience numbness and tingling. Unlike black or white peppercorns or traditional chili peppers, these tiny but mighty red-hued berries from prickly ash trees are known for their slightly citrusy character, which beautifully complements ranch dressing's creamy herbaceousness. When you mix this spice into your dressing, you're infusing a bright, aromatic quality, whether you're getting down with pizza, veggie sticks, chicken wings, or fries. To get the most out of Szechuan peppercorns, remove and discard the black seeds, toast the husks lightly in a dry pan, and pulverize them with a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder.