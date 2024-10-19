The Viral Grilled Bratwurst Cheese Wheel Has Us Asking: 'DI-Why?'

Presentation is crucial when it comes to cooking. Consider that Ina Garten primarily serves food on white plates to ensure the vibrant hues of each ingredient really pop. However, the quest for an eye-catching presentation can sometimes lead to more trouble than it's worth. That's definitely the case with a certain YouTube grilling hacks video, which features "clever" methods for recipes like chicken skewers and bacon-wrapped beef with a cheesy center. At about 1 minute and 30 seconds into the video, viewers are presented with a devious hack involving a wheel of cheese and bratwursts. The end goal is a fried cheese wheel encircled by a whopping 16 bratwursts, but the path to get there is filled with obstacles.

Once the fried cheese and bratwursts are assembled (which entails inserting wooden skewers all around the brats), the entire wheel of misfortune is placed on a hot grill to cook. One can only imagine the pain of flipping this abomination over to cook the other side — and it's worth noting that this part of the video is conspicuously absent. The prep for this grilling catastrophe is equally convoluted. Viewers are instructed to freeze the cheese wheel for a period ranging from four hours to a full night before frying. That means the bratwurst cheese wheel isn't something you can whip up on a whim, which seemingly goes against the ease and simplicity of the cooking hack concept.