It's hard to go wrong with nachos for dinner, and once you embrace the customizability of the dish, it gets exponentially better. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares this tres quesos BBQ pork loaded nachos recipe that's packed with flavor and oozing with cheesy goodness. "This is one awesomely delicious tray of messy nachos — fully loaded, to the max," she shares.

There are several components at play in this nacho-feast bonanza, and Watkins comments, "My favorite has to be the 3-cheese sauce." Each one infuses the dish with something special: "The American cheese imparts richness and creaminess. The Oaxaca cheese gives this sauce body and that ideal melty smoothness. The pepper jack cheese adds a balanced level of heat and vibrancy." Really, you have to go with all three (though Watkins also has some suggestions if you want to switch it up).

The bulk of the work for these nachos is in the cheese sauce, and Watkins notes it can be made ahead of time and reheated. "All the other ingredients are pre-made or store bought, making it super easy to prep and plan." As for leftovers, anyone who has eaten soggy tortilla chips knows they're better when they're crisp. Watkins recommends, "if you are not serving a large group, scale down the rest of the ingredients to suit the number of folks you will be serving." And if you must, be sure to reheat leftovers in the oven and not the microwave.