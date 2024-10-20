Does Costco Have Extra Inventory In The Back Of The Store?

Another possibility is that the item you believe is out of stock is actually available — just not in the back of the store. Costco is notorious for moving inventory around the warehouse to create what it calls a "treasure hunt" experience. This can present understandable downsides for some shoppers who may not be able to locate their favorites on subsequent visits.

However, you're not entirely out of luck if your Costco doesn't have what you're looking for. Few know it, but some of Costco's best sales aren't available in the store. Instead, they're found on the company's website, which offers a wider selection of members-only deals that may not be available at your local warehouse.

This lack of a "back" is an underrated aspect of the truth about Costco's really low prices. Each warehouse only carries about 4,000 different products, while typical supermarkets have around 30,000. Though this helps ensure the best value for shoppers, it also removes the need for extensive storage space ("the back") that might hide extra inventory in a standard grocery store. While it might be disappointing, don't waste your or a Costco employee's time chasing them down to ask. Unfortunately, if it's not on the shelf, it's not available.