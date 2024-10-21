The Best Type Of Relish For Your Homemade Tartar Sauce

If you didn't grow up on a coast, where seafood is always ripe for the picking, tartar sauce may be something of a mystery to you. What is the creamy white concoction, and what does it taste like? The mayo-based condiment is a staple for fried seafood lovers who typically use the tangy sauce for dipping golden brown fish, fried oysters, or clam strips. An easy tartar sauce recipe includes mayonnaise, lemon juice, chopped pickles or relish, and seasonings. If you're interested in whipping up this tasty sauce for your next fish fry, chef John Politte of It's Only Food, and host of the YouTube cooking show "It's Only Food w/John Politte," says that the type of relish or pickle that you add to the mix could make or break your sauce.

"The wrong combination of pickle profile with seafood can have a negative taste appeal," Politte told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "You want the sauce to complement the dish (in this case seafood), but also have a contrarian flavor profile to balance the dish." In the case of tartar sauce, Politte says dill relish makes for the perfect pairing.