13 Best Cheap Buffets In The US, According To Customers
Dining out on a budget can present some challenges, especially if there's a big group to feed. A buffet trip is a great option in this scenario. Many buffets are all-you-can-eat and serve lots of choices — perfect for diners who are picky, hungry, or both. The catch: not all buffets are cheap, and the ones that are often serve food that lacks in quality. That's why we've compiled a list of U.S. buffets that offer tasty food at fair prices, so you can fill up on items you actually want to eat.
Most buffets center around specific cuisines. There's the ubiquitous Chinese buffet, Southern buffets, Indian buffets, and much more. The best cheap buffets in America are scattered throughout the country and maintain a loyal following of customers. We'll divulge more about our methods for how we chose them at the end of the article.
Perhaps the biggest lure of buffets is being able to sample foods you've never tried without committing to one entree (and go back for more if you want to!). The buffets we'll look at here, grant that accessibility at a price that's similar to or lower than a single plate somewhere else. From the quaint New England north, paradise in the Pacific, and everything in between, these are the best cheap buffets the U.S. has to offer.
1. Kalachandji's Restaurant & Palace (Dallas, Texas)
In big-city Dallas, Kalachandji's Restaurant & Palace is a true hidden gem. The hidden part is due to Kalachandji's location — it's inside the Radha Kalachandji Hare Krishna temple in East Dallas. The tucked away locale lends itself to a picturesque dining atmosphere, courtesy of the temple's lush courtyard, where diners can eat on nice days. Impressive grounds are not Kalachandji Restaurant's only bragging rights — it's also the oldest vegetarian restaurant operating in Dallas. Around 40 years in, it's still considered one of the city's most-loved and most affordable buffets.
The aromatic nature of the mostly South Indian cuisine brings bold flavors to the table in a truly memorable way. Carnivores will hardly long for meat while enjoying Kalachandji's all-you-can-eat spread, where chickpea curry, house baked bread, pakora (Indian fritters) with tamarind chutney, plus various kinds of greens and rice reign supreme. The lunch buffet is $14.95 per person, dinner is $18.95 per person. There are plenty of vegan options to choose from as well.
Kalachandji's prioritizes high-quality ingredients and spices that tout health benefits for the body and mind (like turmeric, for instance). The food is prepared with care and fairly priced, which has earned the eatery a faithful following. You too can learn the Kalachandji way of cooking. The restaurant offers a $40 cooking class on Thursdays and includes dinner.
2. Ole Times Country Buffet & Bar-B-Que (multiple locations)
In an era where the future of the buffet chain seems unsteady, Ole Times Country Buffet & Bar-B-Que is a multiple location option you can count on. It's not a huge chain — its 12 locations are mostly in Georgia, save for one in Florida and one in Alabama. Ole Times specializes in Southern comfort food like mashed potatoes with gravy, cornbread, and of course, barbecue. The best part? This all-you-can-eat selection of homemade dishes is tasty and cheap.
The featured foods, pricing, and business hours may vary depending on which Ole Times you visit, but the price per person will be around $14 to $15 on weekdays and $15 to $16 on weekends. Children 3 and under are free and those aged 4 to 9 get an unlimited meal for around $6 or $7. Certain locations also boast weekly occasions like seafood nights on Fridays or Saturdays, or limited weekday specials like hot wings.
Given that Ole Times is a Southern food restaurant, expect to see a lot of fried items and a lot of meat. A well-appointed salad bar and dessert bar round out the variety. Online customer reviews regularly praise Ole Times' indulgent cooking and affordability. One recurring criticism reviewers mentioned was that the food was pretty salty.
3. Cinzzetti's (multiple locations)
If the thought of Cinzzetti's all-you-can-eat Italian feast conjures up underwhelming memories of CiCis pizza, try not to compare the two. A dinner at Cinzzetti's, which has one location in Northglenn, Colorado and one in Overland Park, Kansas, will set you back $21.99 per adult (seniors can eat for $17.99). Yes, it's pricier than a night at Cicis — but considering you'll be munching on fresh-made pasta, rotisserie meats, and made-to-order dessert crêpes, (plus lots of pizza) the cost is reasonable. The restaurant, fashioned to resemble a Tuscan village, serves cafe drinks and bar drinks to complement the food.
Cinzzetti's prices definitely cater to guests with kids. Every Monday and Tuesday, kids aged 4 to 12 get the all-you-can-eat experience for $4.99 each (the standard kids' price is $9.99). This discount applies at both Cinzzetti's locations. Customers appreciate the variety of Cinzzetti's buffet choices and its well-rounded dessert section. The buffet has 14 exhibition stations where guests can see cooks stretching pizza dough and preparing pasta dishes.
For around $21 per adult, Cinzzetti's also has a weekend brunch buffet. Bottomless bacon and crêpes abound alongside lunchtime eats like bruschetta. Customer reviews mention that Cinzzetti's could benefit from debuting some new buffet items, but for the quality and quantity, the price is right.
4. Gasthof Amish Village (Montgomery, Indiana)
The simple yet efficient way the Amish community lives is reflected in their food. Their traditional, homegrown approach to hearty meals is old-fashioned in the best of ways, and the reason why Amish restaurants and buffets are popular in the U.S. The buffet in the Gasthof Amish Village of Montgomery, Indiana is a standout choice for an affordable, all-you-can-eat meal in a rural setting. Here, homestyle classics like fried chicken, battered fish, chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, veggies, and scrumptious desserts are all scratch-made.
Gasthof Amish Village opened in 1988 on 92 acres of farmland that now boasts a hotel, shops, a bakery, and the buffet. For adults, a weekday lunch costs $15.99 per person. Monday through Thursday the dinner price is $16.99, Friday dinner is $19.99 and Saturday dinner is $18.99 (there is no dinner on Sundays). Children aged 5 to 10 eat for a flat fee of $8.99. Customer reviews note that these prices reflect a recent increase, however, the food is satisfying. Gasthof staples like roast beef au jus, deli salads, soups, and fresh bread with apple butter or peanut butter spread are all prepared in the traditional Amish style.
5. Lakruwana Restaurant (Staten Island, New York)
Cheap probably isn't the first word that comes to mind when New York City dining is the topic, but affordable places are out there if you know where to look. As for low-cost buffets that won't disappoint, Lakruwana Restaurant in Staten Island (just a free boat ride away from Manhattan), is at the top of the list. This spot brings authentic Sri Lankan cuisine stateside, and the weekend all-you-can-eat buffet is a great way to give it a try.
Lakruwana is located in the Tompkinsville section of the borough, an area known as Little Sri Lanka, (Staten Island is home to one of the biggest Sri Lankan populations outside of Sri Lanka). Its popular buffet costs $20.99 per person and is B.Y.O.B. so be prepared for a line out the door. A 2024 write-up in The Infatuation called Lakruwana "one of the city's best all-you-can-eat deals." That's no small flex in NYC.
The buffet is an ornate setup in a restaurant festooned with carved masks and statues. A towering display of crispy papadam overlooks a multitude of clay pots featuring pork curry, egg curry, pineapple curry, chicken dishes, and an assortment of veggie-based options. Many buffet items incorporate spices that are indigenous to Sri Lanka. Lakruwana is a family-run restaurant and a New York staple since 1995. Its buffet is not to be missed.
6. Govinda's Restaurant (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Looking for a cheap buffet with a million-dollar view? Housed in the Iskcon Hare Krishna temple in Honolulu, Hawaii, is Govinda's Restaurant, a vegetarian buffet that's serene in setting, enlightened in taste, and easy on the wallet. Weather permitting, you can enjoy Govinda's food, which is largely inspired by Indian and Southeast Asian cuisines, beneath the expanse of one of the oldest Banyan trees on the island. It's a special sight not many U.S. residents get to see.
Govinda's offers a cheap buffet, but it's not all-you-can-eat — anymore. Customer reviews mention that Govinda's was an all-you-can-eat set-up, however, these days the eatery prices its food by weight. Meals are $11.20 per pound and $0.70 per ounce. There is a different buffet spread Monday through Friday (Govinda's is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), though "Vegan Monday" is a running tradition.
On any given day, customers can anticipate one or more curry options including Thai-style coconut curry and unique mashups like Cabbage Potato Pea Curry. A fresh salad bar is served daily, as are a selection of steamed vegetables, papadams, rice, dal, and lentils. Reviewers applaud Govinda's for its fresh, aromatic fare and friendly service.
7. North Country Steak Buffet (La Crosse, Wisconsin)
Proudly serving La Crosse, Wisconsin since 2001, North Country Steak Buffet is a safe bet for anyone who is looking to take a few passes through a typical American buffet. Sirloin steaks and a build-your-own sirloin burger station are a couple of North Country's main lures, and the price is far lower than what most buffets in the U.S. charge. Here, the cost of an adult lunch is $13.75 and an adult dinner is $15.75. Seniors take $1 off each meal. Children aged 1 to 10 are charged $1.25 per year, so if you bring your 5-year-old, the all-you-can-eat buffet would be $6.25.
The steam tables at North Country Steak Buffet aren't filled with anything you haven't seen under some plastic tongs before. There's a taco bar, chicken, pork chops, and plenty of fried foods. The approach may be basic, but customers like it. Online reviews consistently mention that the food tasted fresh, the service is attentive, and the price is great. Midwesterners looking for a family-friendly buffet that pleases a crowd and doesn't break the bank should check North Country out.
8. Tomato Cafe (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Since 1993, Tomato Cafe has been Albuquerque's go-to gourmet Italian Food Bar. The locally owned, family-friendly restaurant features a quality buffet full of healthy eats and comforting carbs in an all-you-can-eat setting. During the week, an adult lunch is $14.99 and dinner is $15.99. Kids aged 5 to 10 eat lunch for $6.99 and dinner for $7.99. A seniors lunch costs $12.99, dinner is $13.99.
Tomato Cafe's wide range of pizzas, multiple pastas, polenta, and breadsticks bolster a buffet that also includes vegetarian soups, garlic green beans, and a salad bar where every dressing is gluten-free. A selection of pasta sauces and meatballs allow you to customize your meal. Homemade tiramisu and dairy-free soft serve make the dessert table hard to pass up.
The buffet line at Tomato cafe borders an exhibition kitchen so you can see the cooks hard at work preparing fresh pizza and more. The beverage menu at Tomato Cafe is superior to what you'll see at most buffets. Tons of fountain drinks, Italian soda, juice, coffee, and tea are available as add-ons, with prices ranging from $1.59 to $3.99. A reasonably-priced selection of beer and wine is also offered.
9. Der Dutchman (multiple locations)
The Dutchman Hospitality Group knows it's got a good thing with Der Dutchman. The popular Amish buffet has four locations in close proximity to Amish communities throughout Ohio plus one in Sarasota, Florida. A meal at Der Dutchman harkens back to simpler times, when farm-to-table food wasn't trending, it was just how people ate.
Der Dutchman captures the essence of Amish cuisine through an affordable buffet serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Treat yourself to an all-you-can-eat breakfast at Der Dutchman for $13.99 and go ham on farmhouse favorites like biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, cheesy potatoes, and squares of fried mush — an Amish favorite. An adult lunch during the week is $17.99 per person and dinner is $18.99, but prices vary slightly between locations. Lunch and dinner meals feature Amish-style broasted chicken (fried in a pressure cooker), assorted meats, and homestyle mashed potatoes.
What do customers think of Der Dutchman's buffet? The majority of reviews are positive. Words like "authentic" and "fresh" often come up in Tripadvisor reviews. One visitor called the Sarasota location the best breakfast buffet in all of Florida, commending its quality, variety, and affordability.
10. Q.Cumbers (Edina, Minnesota)
A 50-foot long salad bar isn't something you see everyday, but Q.Cumbers has one. This veggie-centric buffet just outside of Minneapolis gives priority to vegan eats, soups, and bakery items — a welcome deviation from perpetually heavy buffet fare. Q.Cumbers isn't fully vegetarian though, a rotating menu of soups includes options like chicken noodle and chicken pozole. The steam table offers various poultry, pork, and beef items.
It doesn't cost a lot to get full at Q.Cumbers. During the week, the adult lunch price is $17.25 and dinner is $19.25. Senior prices are $1 less per meal. Depending on the child's age and the time of day, meal prices range from $8.50 to $10.75. There are also special discounted nights. Monday dinner is family night, so kids aged 3 to 12 can dig in for $5.99 each. On Tuesdays, seniors get an extra dollar off of dinner. Tripadvisor ranks Q.Cumbers number one for quick eats in Edina. Customers love the emphasis the buffet puts on gluten-free options, the huge salad bar, and the clean environment.
11. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Of all the places on this list, Chickpeas Mediterranean Café in Las Vegas is the only one that's been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives". Guy Fieri didn't hit up the Chickpeas buffet, but you can for $20 — a steal compared to what many casino buffets in the area charge. Stop in for lunch, and feast on helpings of braised lamb shank, salmon, prawns, butter chicken, and beef kafta.
Chickpeas offers over 30 Mediterranean and Indo-European buffet foods on its all-you-can-eat spread. Accompanying the meat dishes are soup and a few different types of rice. Cold dishes range from falafel and dolmas, savory spreads like tzatziki, baba ganoush, and hummus, and several salads. Chickpeas' hot foods are prepared in traditional charbroil ovens and Tandoori clay ovens, giving it an authentic, full-flavored taste. Bargain-hunters will be delighted to know that Chickpeas runs a daily buffet happy hour from 6 to 10 p.m., when diners can get their fill for just $15.99.
12. 2 Rim Khong Restaurant (Fayetteville, North Carolina)
In Fayetteville, North Carolina, 2 Rimkhong Restaurant's scratch-made, authentic Thai and Laotian food makes for a delicious buffet experience. The family-owned establishment has a weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffet for $13.99. The price is hard to beat.
The items on 2 Rim Khong's steam table change daily, but you can expect plenty of Thai and Laotian classics. Pad Thai is a given, as are other classic noodle dishes like pad woon sen, and lo mein. Craveable eats like meatballs in sauce, crispy dumplings, spring rolls, and wontons also have a designated place on the buffet line.
Meat-based and vegetarian dishes make appearances, as do spicy Southeast Asian salads like larb, a flavor-packed mix of ground meat and fresh vegetables. Yum nham kow tod – a 2 Rim Khong signature — is a unique salad featuring crispy fried rice and Laos-style pork sausage. For those who grew up with these foods, this buffet is a taste of home. Diners who are new to these foods can sample a bunch of items at a reasonable cost.
13. Lucky Buffet (St. Albans, Vermont)
The quality of Chinese buffets in the U.S. is all over the map — just like the buffets themselves. Lucky Buffet in St. Albans, a small city in northern Vermont, is a solid choice for a satisfying Chinese American meal at a low price. For adults, all-you-can-eat lunch is $12.45, dinner is $14.45. Kids under 10 eat for $10.45 no matter the time of day and kids under 3 eat for free.
All the usual suspects are present at Lucky Buffet, you've got your fried rice, crab rangoon, and plenty of chicken, shrimp, beef, and pork. Lucky Buffet isn't trying to do much out of the ordinary, and that's okay. According to customer reviews, the food is consistently good, and superior to other Chinese buffets in the area. If you're in the mood for piling your plate with some good Chinese American food, or need to fill up on your way to Quebec, Lucky Buffet fits the bill.
Methodology
There are tons of buffets in the U.S. at wildly different price points. To create our list, we pored over hundreds of reviews from professional food critics and customers. We understand that the cost of a cheap buffet is subjective, so we aimed to keep the price point at around $20 or less to ensure that food-quality was accounted for.
The chosen buffets represent different cuisines and geographical areas. Whether you live in an urban area like Staten Island, near a rural community, or in the suburbs, it is important that this list feels accessible to varied tastes and lifestyles. In America, the best cheap buffets can be enjoyed from coast to coast.