13 Best Cheap Buffets In The US, According To Customers

Dining out on a budget can present some challenges, especially if there's a big group to feed. A buffet trip is a great option in this scenario. Many buffets are all-you-can-eat and serve lots of choices — perfect for diners who are picky, hungry, or both. The catch: not all buffets are cheap, and the ones that are often serve food that lacks in quality. That's why we've compiled a list of U.S. buffets that offer tasty food at fair prices, so you can fill up on items you actually want to eat.

Most buffets center around specific cuisines. There's the ubiquitous Chinese buffet, Southern buffets, Indian buffets, and much more. The best cheap buffets in America are scattered throughout the country and maintain a loyal following of customers. We'll divulge more about our methods for how we chose them at the end of the article.

Perhaps the biggest lure of buffets is being able to sample foods you've never tried without committing to one entree (and go back for more if you want to!). The buffets we'll look at here, grant that accessibility at a price that's similar to or lower than a single plate somewhere else. From the quaint New England north, paradise in the Pacific, and everything in between, these are the best cheap buffets the U.S. has to offer.