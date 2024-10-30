Easy Boozy Butterscotch Pudding Recipe

Particularly when paired with a bit of Scotch whisky, as in this recipe, it may seem likely that butterscotch traditionally has a boozy element to it, but this is not the case. As it turns out, butterscotch is simply a type of candy made with a base of butter and brown sugar. This family of candies may also include caramel and toffee, though they each have their own specific characteristics that make them unique.

Caramel, while sharing some similarities to butterscotch, is essentially just cooked white sugar. As it is heated, the sugar melts and begins to caramelize, creating the trademark brown color and complex bittersweet flavor. Toffee is more similar to butterscotch, as both are made from butter and brown sugar. The key difference between these two is the temperature to which they are cooked. Toffee is cooked to a much higher temperature than butterscotch in order to create its characteristic crisp texture.

The true origins of butterscotch, and particularly the origin of the name, are a bit murky. Butterscotch is generally credited to have been created by Samuel Parkinson in England during the 19th century. When it comes to the name, unfortunately, things are much less clear. Some believe that the "scotch" refers to the process of scorching the sugar, while others think this name points to an alternative origin in Scotland. Of one thing however, we can be certain: Scotch whisky has never been a traditional butterscotch ingredient.