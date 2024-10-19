Cured Vs Uncured Hot Dogs: What's The Difference Between The Sausages?

A staple of backyard barbecues and tailgate parties, hot dogs are affordable, convenient, and delicious, especially when prepared over open flames. Despite these qualities, this popular food doesn't exactly have the best reputation when it comes to health. While certain hot dog brands insist on using only high-quality ingredients, the vast majority contain preservatives to ensure they remain fresh on store shelves. Understanding how hot dogs are preserved is key to determining the differences between cured and uncured varieties.

Cured hot dogs contain chemicals called nitrites and nitrates, which help maintain food safety but may increase a person's cancer risk. While one might think that uncured dogs don't contain these chemicals, that's not the case. Uncured hot dogs contain the same preservatives, but these chemicals are derived from natural sources (usually celery). On the other hand, the chemical preservatives in cured hot dogs are synthetic. This distinction might seem like a positive one, especially for people who prioritize foods bearing the word "natural" on their labeling, but the health effects of nitrites may be the same, regardless of where they come from.