You Can Still Drink Ulysses S. Grant's Alleged Favorite Bourbon Today
Many brands of alcohol have a long and illustrious history, including anywhere from dozens to hundreds of famous drinkers who've enjoyed their products. However, only one can lay claim to being the favorite of a legendary Civil War hero and U.S. president. Ulysses S. Grant was a well-known whiskey lover who preferred one type in particular, which is still available on many store shelves today. Grant is believed to have been partial to Old Crow, a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey distilled since the 1830s. Named for its creator, Dr. James Crow, it's survived nearly two centuries, not including a pause during the Prohibition era.
Other than his eponymous whiskey brand, Crow is best known for his major contributions to how bourbon is made more generally. Crow is credited with standardizing the sour mash process that's now a common part of whiskey distilling, where a portion of the fermented mash from a previous batch is added to a new one to assist in the fermentation process.
Those who'd like to drink like the Civil War commander can likely still find Grant's favorite Old Crow bourbon at their local liquor store, or at least a version of it. The current-day bourbon is 80-proof, with a medium-gold color, an aroma of honey, candy corn, and ripe citrus, and flavor notes that include vanilla, caramel, and oak.
A flavor change and possibly dubious claims
At times, Old Crow was considered one of the best bourbons on the market, but in the 1970s the flavor changed and no one is really sure exactly why. While it may have been a presidential favorite at one point, that new flavor profile more recently landed it on Mashed's list of 23 bourbons you'll regret buying. Reviews variously describe it as "stale," "incredibly watered down," "young tasting," and "bottom shelf."
Like any notable and surprising historical claim, it's essential to take this one with a grain of salt — or a shot of whiskey, as the situation might call for. While Ulysses S. Grant was known to love whiskey, the brand itself may be responsible for the claim that it was the president's favorite. Old Crow was known for advertising itself as the choice of other well-known historical figures such as Sam Houston and Daniel Webster, but Grant biographers aren't sure about the general's preferred brand.
Still, no matter the brand, there's little doubt that being the leader of the free world can sometimes require a drink or two.