You Can Still Drink Ulysses S. Grant's Alleged Favorite Bourbon Today

Many brands of alcohol have a long and illustrious history, including anywhere from dozens to hundreds of famous drinkers who've enjoyed their products. However, only one can lay claim to being the favorite of a legendary Civil War hero and U.S. president. Ulysses S. Grant was a well-known whiskey lover who preferred one type in particular, which is still available on many store shelves today. Grant is believed to have been partial to Old Crow, a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey distilled since the 1830s. Named for its creator, Dr. James Crow, it's survived nearly two centuries, not including a pause during the Prohibition era.

Other than his eponymous whiskey brand, Crow is best known for his major contributions to how bourbon is made more generally. Crow is credited with standardizing the sour mash process that's now a common part of whiskey distilling, where a portion of the fermented mash from a previous batch is added to a new one to assist in the fermentation process.

Those who'd like to drink like the Civil War commander can likely still find Grant's favorite Old Crow bourbon at their local liquor store, or at least a version of it. The current-day bourbon is 80-proof, with a medium-gold color, an aroma of honey, candy corn, and ripe citrus, and flavor notes that include vanilla, caramel, and oak.