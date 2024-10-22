Does Pumpkin Beer Actually Have Real Pumpkin In It?

Fall is pumpkin spice season, and if you aren't a fan, you might as well hide under a rock, because it's pretty much inescapable. While the pumpkin spice latte gets a lot of attention this time of year, for folks looking for something brewed with a bit more of a kick, pumpkin beer becomes the object of our obsession.

If you're not well acquainted, there are loads of different pumpkin-style pints for you to try, and we've ranked the best and worst pumpkin beers for fall. While some pumpkin-flavored goodies don't have any real pumpkin in them at all, many pumpkin brews on the market are made with real-deal pumpkin, though the capacity in which it is incorporated can vary.

Beer is typically made through a process where the sugars present in grain are fermented, which produces alcohol and carbon dioxide — aka booze and bubbles. In the case of pumpkin beer, however, pumpkin flesh was historically used in place of grain, though that's not always the case today. Some varieties, like Brooklyn Brewery's Post Road pumpkin ale, still use real pumpkin during the brewing process. Perhaps worthy of a spot on the list of secrets that beer companies don't want you to know, however, is that many other brands introduce pumpkin puree or flavoring to an already established malt beer, rather than fermenting pumpkin.