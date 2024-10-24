11 Chain Restaurants Where Kids Can Eat For Free

The International House of Pancakes has been serving up short stacks and breakfast staples since the 1950s, and the iconic restaurant has become a tradition for many breakfast lovers. Families with kids can give their wallets a bit of a break by dining here, because kids eat free everyday.

Though breakfast menu items are available from open to close at IHOP, kids actually don't get a free pass during typical breakfast times — you'll need to come in after 4 p.m. to snag your children's meals for free. Most locations close at 10 p.m. during most of the week and midnight on Friday and Saturday. When we called locations to confirm their free kids' meal policy, franchises either claimed their cut off was 10 p.m. or 9 p.m. If you and your kids are night owls, check with your local IHOP or order before 9 p.m. to ensure they will honor the deal.

A price tag of free isn't the only thing that is ideal for parents with young kids. The kids' menu at IHOP is quite extensive, with plenty of options for the tiny foodies or picky kiddies. Most kid menus have three or four options, but this breakfast joint has eight full meals to choose from. Breakfast plates will still be available for kids during their free hours, as well as burgers, mac and cheese, and chicken tenders.