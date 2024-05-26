Signs Moe's Southwest Grill Won't Be Around Much Longer

We never like to see restaurants fail, but there are a lot of signs that point to the possibility that Moe's Southwest Grill won't be around much longer. Of course, it's not too late for the company to make a turnaround, and it certainly is trying. However, a lot of the changes the company has made so far, which include remodeling locations, changing up prices, and adjusting the menu, have been met with unhappy customer responses. Changes are necessary and good in the restaurant world, but restaurants have to make the right ones to thrive, keep loyal customers happy, and get new customers to try the food.

We've looked at a lot of areas where Moe's is not doing well to reveal the company's vulnerable underbelly, from location stats to customer complaints. We can't pretend to predict the future, but the signs aren't looking good for Moe's Southwest Grill. However, we'll let you read about what's been going on to draw your own conclusions.