When you think about food from Germany, you might picture sauerkraut and bratwurst, but the country is also serious about its sweet offerings. There are some amazing German desserts and sweet treats, from simple puddings to richly spiced cookies, and so much more in between. German desserts aren't all that common outside of their native region, so many people haven't sampled any — and those who have usually only know the most common options.

To learn more about the best German desserts, we spoke to three experts about their must-try favorites. We spoke to two food bloggers with a German heritage, and a professional chef and culinary school instructor who comes from Austria but did some of his training in Germany. They gave us the lowdown on the German desserts they love the most.

These are the 13 German desserts you need to try before you die. They range from chocolatey to fruity to spiced, so there's something for everyone. If you're not well-acquainted with sweet foods from this part of the world, now's the time to learn more.