9 Myths About Gelatin Everyone Surprisingly Believes

While you may not have purposely consumed or used gelatin in your cooking, odds are you have encountered it before without even knowing. (Think Jell-O, named aptly for gelatin content or making soup broth or sauce). Derived from the Latin word gelatos meaning "stiff or frozen", this versatile ingredient is a controversial topic, as commercial gelatin is made from the protein collagen. Gelatin has been used for more than 125 years in the food industry and is generally recognized by the Food and Drug Administration as being safe for consumption. Beyond being the main ingredient of the fan favorite dessert, gelatin has many uses in cooking and even some purported health benefits. Gelatin is commonly used as a thickening agent or gelling for foods.

However, there are some commonly believed myths about gelatin that may have you questioning your affinity for gelatinous desserts and whether gelatin is the right product for you. We have busted these surprising myths about gelatin to educate you about the uses of this cooking staple, its positive and negative attributes, and found the facts so you go into your grocery store fully armed with knowledge.