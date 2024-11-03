Copycat Cereal Boxes We Just Can't Ignore

In grocery stores across the country it is not uncommon to see shelves filled with imitation products — especially in the cereal aisle. For every iconic, name-brand box of cereal, there is inevitably going to be a lookalike right next to it. These knock-off brands claim to offer the same exact product at a fraction of the price. While some dupes manage to stay under the radar, others are so blatantly similar to the original product that you just can't ignore them.

From branding and coloring that looks eerily like the original to names that are only slightly different to the product the store brand is trying to emulate, it is not hard to figure out what the copycats are trying to do. But when it comes to flavor, texture, and overall breakfast experience, do these budget-friendly alternatives actually measure up? We've compiled a list of some of the most obvious copycat cereal boxes that you'll find in the cereal aisle and have sought out customer reviews, product pricing, and more to compare their differences. Read on to see how these copycat cereals stand up to their iconic counterparts.