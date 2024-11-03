Copycat Cereal Boxes We Just Can't Ignore
In grocery stores across the country it is not uncommon to see shelves filled with imitation products — especially in the cereal aisle. For every iconic, name-brand box of cereal, there is inevitably going to be a lookalike right next to it. These knock-off brands claim to offer the same exact product at a fraction of the price. While some dupes manage to stay under the radar, others are so blatantly similar to the original product that you just can't ignore them.
From branding and coloring that looks eerily like the original to names that are only slightly different to the product the store brand is trying to emulate, it is not hard to figure out what the copycats are trying to do. But when it comes to flavor, texture, and overall breakfast experience, do these budget-friendly alternatives actually measure up? We've compiled a list of some of the most obvious copycat cereal boxes that you'll find in the cereal aisle and have sought out customer reviews, product pricing, and more to compare their differences. Read on to see how these copycat cereals stand up to their iconic counterparts.
Lucky Charms, Marshmallow Mateys
Lucky Charms, the beloved mix of frosted oats and colorful marshmallow pieces in classic shapes like hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, moons, unicorns, rainbows, and balloons, has been a breakfast favorite from General Mills for decades. Marshmallow Mateys, from Malt O Meal, claims to offer a nearly identical experience but with slight branding changes and a lower price point.
In Marshmallow Mateys, cereal fans will find different marshmallow shapes. Expect to see shapes like dolphins, parrots, gems, treasure chests, shovels, and swords as opposed to the magically inspired pieces you are used to from Lucky Charms. Some buyers claim the copycat cereal brand has larger marshmallow pieces that are a bit puffier than Lucky Charms. Some also say there is slightly different texture to the oat pieces. Lucky Charms' marshmallows are said to have a more refined crunch, so which brand you prefer may come down to texture preferences. Taste-wise, many claim that Marshmallow Mateys is just as satisfying as the original, but hard-core Lucky Charms fans might notice a slight difference in flavor depth.
Marshmallow Mateys are widely appreciated for their affordability, often coming in large, resealable bags rather than boxes, making them a great value for families. A large, 33 ounce bag will run you around $5 to $6. Comparatively, Lucky Charms tends to be priced around $3.99 for a standard-sized 10.5 ounce box, which works out to $0.38 per ounce.
Frosted Mini Wheats, Malt O Meal Mini Spooners
Frosted Mini Wheats are known for their perfectly-sized frosted squares of shredded wheat. Fans of the classic cereal like the balance of sweetness in the shredded wheat pieces and associate the brand with the bright orange color of its box. Malt O Meal's Frosted Mini Spooners mimic Kellogg's branding by donning a very similar, if not the same, bright orange shade on its packaging. The product inside is also very close to the original. However, some say that Frosted Mini Wheats have a slightly thinner layer of frosting. One buyer claims that Frosted Mini Spooners are "loaded with frosting like Mini Wheats used to be."
Texture-wise, Mini Spooners are said to be a bit less uniform in size, which can affect the consistency of each bite. Some buyers also claim that Mini Spooners are often crushed in the bag, ultimately impacting the eating experience. While some customers find Mini Spooners to be a great budget alternative, others feel the off brand doesn't quite hit the mark like the original Frosted Mini Wheats.
However, regardless of the differences of the product itself, the savings may win people over. A box of Kellogg's Frosted Mini Wheats is typically priced at around $4, whereas a bag of Mini Spooners is usually about a dollar more for nearly double the amount of cereal.
Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries, Berry Colossal Crunch
Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries, an off-shoot of the original Cap'n Crunch sweetened corn and oat cereal, is known for its sweet, crunchy texture and colorful berry-shaped pieces. Berry Colossal Crunch, a clear knockoff of the iconic cereal, comes from Malt O Meal. Berry Colossal Crunch features the same signature yellow rectangles and red, blue, green, and purple round puffs as the original Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries.
Some say that the Berry Colossal Crunch take on the cereal has larger, puffier pieces with a slightly different flavor profile, leaning more on the corn base and less on the sweetness. One buyer even stated that she switched the brand name with the generic without telling her family and her son never noticed the difference. Although it is slightly different from its higher-priced counterpart, Berry Colossal Crunch has a fan base that praises the cereal for its texture and price point. Some might prefer its less-sweet taste, while others may miss the distinct berry flavor and stronger crunch of the original. As for pricing, Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries sells for about $4 for an 11.7 ounce box, while Berry Colossal Crunch is priced at about $6 for a significantly larger bag.
Cocoa Pebbles, Cocoa Dyno-Bites
Cocoa Pebbles are an icon of the cereal aisle that has been loved by kids for generations. The small pebble-shaped, chocolate pieces are a fan favorite thanks to their thin, crispy rice texture and deep flavor that turns your milk into chocolate heaven. A clear attempt at a dupe for the classic cereal, Cocoa Dyno-Bites from Malt O Meal are a pretty close imitation in both the cereal itself and its brown, dinosaur-themed package.
Cocoa Dyno-Bites are often lauded by some consumers for offering a similar, albeit not identical, chocolatey cereal experience as Cocoa Pebbles, but at a more discounted price. According to some shoppers, though, there is inconsistency in the size of the pebble-shaped pieces. Cocoa Dyno-Bites pieces have a tendency to be thicker or clumped together in large, hard chunks, and some reviews claim that the chocolate flavor is slightly less intense than the original. This leads some cereal fans to notice a distinct difference in the milk's cocoa transformation — Cocoa Pebbles just do it better.
If cost savings is your primary concern, there is no question that Malt O Meal's copycat is the way to go. Cocoa Pebbles typically retail for about $3 to $5, while Cocoa Dyno-Bites, available in significantly bigger bags, often go for around $5 to $6.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cinnamon Crunch Squares
General Mills' Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a sweet cereal with a well-balanced cinnamon and sugar flavored coating and a light, crispy texture. The brand is kid-friendly and creates a delicious cinnamon milk after soaking for a few minutes.
Aldi's Millville Cinnamon Crunch Squares are nearly the same in appearance, but customers say the flavor is not quite as identical. The knockoff is said to be "slightly less sweet," a bit lighter on the cinnamon flavor and slightly thicker in shape, leading to a different texture. However, most reviewers note that the differences are not large or concerning enough to forgo the cost savings offered by Millville's take on the cinnamon cereal. Discount shoppers may appreciate that the box sells for around $3, compared to the roughly $4 or $5 that the name brand costs. However, if you're a die-hard Cinnamon Toast Crunch fan, you might miss the stronger and more distinct cinnamon sugar coating.
Froot Loops, Tootie Fruities
Froot Loops are a classic pantry staple. Cereal fans love the vibrant, fruity, and highly recognizable ring-shaped pieces. The brand is copied by Malt O Meal with Tootie Fruities, a similarly branded cereal that features nearly identical colorful ring-shaped pieces and red as the packaging's primary color. But just how similar are these two products when it comes to taste, texture, and color?
Some reviewers feel that Malt O Meal takes it when it comes to size and color, while others believe the off-brand features more muted colors. Generally, shoppers agree that the Tootie Fruities have a more sugary flavor, which makes sense since the copycat brand has more added sugars than Froot Loops. Some say the off-brand lacks the distinct fruity punch that Froot Loops deliver.
For those more concerned with price than added sugars and exactly duplicated fruit flavors, Tootie Fruities get the job done at around $6 for a family-sized bag. Froot Loops sell for around $4 for a smaller amount of cereal.
Honey Nut Cheerios, Honey Nut Scooters
Honey Nut Cheerios are a household staple that pleases adults and kids alike. This slightly sweet, iconic, ring-shaped cereal is known for its perfect balance of honey and oat flavor. Honey Nut Scooters, the knock-off version of Cheerios from Malt O Meal, are clearly trying to dupe the original brand's orange box inside and out, but opinions differ on whether or not the copycat succeeded.
Generally, cereal lovers feel that Malt O Meal did a great job replicating Honey Nut Cheerios, with some claiming they cannot tell the difference between the name brand and the off brand. Although other reviews state the Scooters are slightly puffier and have a milder honey flavor.
Most customers, regardless of where they stand in terms of which cereal's taste or texture they prefer, enjoy the affordability of Honey Nut Scooters. The Malt O Meal cereal comes in at about $6 for a very large, family-sized bag. The original retails for around $4 to $6 for much less cereal.
Cheerios, Joe's O's
Cheerios, from General Mills, are a classic breakfast cereal for a reason — known for a lightly toasted oat flavor, distinct lack of sweetness, and perfectly round shape. They are ideal for children, fans of low-sugar cereals, and fans of breakfast cereals that can be customized with added toppings like bananas. Trader Joe's has its own version of the iconic cereal, which it calls Joe's O's.
Joe's O's are beloved by Trader Joe's fans, and some say they even prefer them to the original Cheerios due to the richer flavor. Fans of the knock-off version of Cheerios say the two are very similar but Joe's O's tend to be a bit crunchier and have a slightly sweeter and stronger oat flavor. Shoppers also appreciate the low price, with a 15 ounce box costing a mere $2.49. A box of Cheerios will run you about $4.
Fruity Pebbles, Fruity Dyno-Bites
Fruity Pebbles, similar to its chocolatey counterpart, is a classic breakfast cereal from Post that is sweet, crispy, and wonderfully fruity. Adult and child-aged fans of the brand love Fruity Pebbles for their bright colors and intense fruit flavor. Additionally, the colorful, fruit-flavored milk the cereal leaves behind is always a crowd pleaser.
Fruity Dyno-Bites, the knockoff of Fruity Pebbles from Malt O Meal, is said by customers to be remarkably similar to Fruity Pebbles. Some customers complain that the off brand has larger, less delicate flakes and a more muted fruity taste. A few reviews even complain about large, hard chunks of cereal within the thin pebble-like pieces. However, generally the consensus is that Fruity Pebbles fans will like Malt O Meal's take. One customer even goes as far as to speculate that the product is 100% identical, citing that Malt O Meal is a subsidiary of Post. Fans of Fruity Dyno-Bites mostly appreciate the price savings, with the generic brand selling for a dollar or two less than the name brand with the package containing far more product to enjoy.
Life, Cinnamon Oat Crunch
Nearly all cereal buffs are fans of Life, a breakfast cereal made with just the right amount of cinnamon and sugar. These lightly sweetened, whole-grain squares soak up milk perfectly while leaving just the right amount of crunch.
Great Value's Cinnamon Oat Crunch is a Walmart in-house alternative that has a remarkably similar shape and flavor profile to Life. When it comes to meeting the expectations that Life sets texturally, one reviewer found that the Great Value version soaked up milk too quickly and became soggy fast. Other shoppers say that the Walmart take on Life has a more pronounced cinnamon flavor than the original. However, others find that there is no duplicating the nostalgia of Life's trademark balance of sweetness and flavor. As expected, Life cereal is more expensive. The name brand will run you around $4 to $5, while Great Value's version is priced at around $3.
Honey Bunches of Oats, Almond Crunchy Honey Oats
For lovers of cereal that is sweet but not over-the-top with sugar and colors, Honey Bunches of Oats strikes the perfect balance. This classic cereal is a complex mix of crunchy oat clusters and light and crunchy flakes with a subtle honey flavor.
Great Value's Almond Crunchy Honey Oats is a clear dupe for the Post original, but does it stack up against the name brand? The most common feedback from shoppers who compared the two is that Almond Crunchy Honey Oats comes close but has a slightly different texture. Some disliked that the off-brand had fewer clusters and a lighter flavor. One reviewer claimed that the granola clusters in the original Honey Bunches of Oats "could just not be replicated."
Customers who are primarily concerned with cost prefer Great Value's Almond Crunchy Honey Oats, as it is a notable dollar or two less than Post's Honey Bunches of Oats. Comparatively, die-hard Honey Bunches of Oats fans are likely to feel the knockoff lacks the depth and variety of textures in the original.