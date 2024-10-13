At-Home Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte Recipe

For many of us, there were not many non-dairy milks on the market when we were growing up, so the flavor of cinnamon cereal-infused almond or oat milk might not carry quite the same nostalgic memories of big bowls of cereal on Saturday morning, but that should not discourage you from using them in your cereal milk latte.

These days there are many varieties of non-dairy milks available at your local grocery store. You can choose between soy milk, almond milk, oat milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and plenty of other flavors. In general, any of these non-dairy substitutes can be used in this recipe. Their individual flavors will slightly differ, but as long as you pick a non-dairy milk you enjoy on its own, there's no reason you won't enjoy it in this cereal milk latte. If you're looking for something that will taste nearly as neutral as cow's milk, then almond milk will be your best bet.

In addition to flavor differences, you may also find that some non-dairy milks froth more easily than others. Because of the cereal particles in this recipe, frothing the milk is already a bit of a challenge, so your best bet is to choose something like an oat milk, which foams up a bit more easily. You can even make your own oat milk at home, if you're up for a bit of a challenge.