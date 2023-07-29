Who's Really Behind Aldi's Popular Millville Cereal Brand?

Regardless of the maker, one thing's for sure: You don't need to splurge on name brands. It's understandable to have doubts about the quality of store-brand cereals compared to popular brands, but don't let the price tag fool you. Aldi's Millville Cereal brand proves that affordable doesn't mean mediocre. Since parent company Post Consumer Brands owns the actual Raisin Bran and Shredded Wheat brands, Aldi's Millville versions by the same names might not be far off. And while General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch costs a whopping $0.29 per ounce, you can enjoy Aldi's Millville Cinnamon Crunch Squares at just $0.11 per ounce.

So, how does Aldi keep prices so low? While Aldi does carry some major brand names that are completely overpriced, many of its store-brand items are actually produced by top-notch companies and offered at a fraction of the price under a private label. Think of it this way: Selling a renowned brand like General Mills means pricing it slightly higher to cover the premium for the brand's name and associated expenses. But with store-brand or private-label gems that are manufactured exclusively for its store, Aldi cuts overhead costs, passing the savings to customers. So, why pay more for the same product when you can get the same, if not better, quality at a steal?