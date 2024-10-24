Here's Why You Should Keep Your Grill Shut When Cooking Chicken

If you want to become a true pitmaster, there are some basic grilling rules to keep in mind to perfect your game. For example, one of the biggest ways you might be grilling your chicken all wrong is by leaving the grill open.

According to Brazilian grill master, private chef, and catering director of Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen Silvio Correa, keeping the grill shut is essential for making the best grilled chicken. "Cooking with the grill open can lead to uneven cooking," Correa explains. "The chicken cooks too quickly on the outside while the inside may remain undercooked."

If there's one thing we know to be true about Brazilian steakhouses, it's that they're about more than just mountains of meat. The art of grilling is an integral part of Brazilian culture. So, it only makes sense to heed the advice of its experts. "In Brazilian barbecue, we often cover the grill to maintain consistent heat," Correa points out. "Keep the grill closed for more even heat distribution and avoid constantly checking." This is because every time you lift the lid, heat escapes — and it can drop the overall temperature a lot faster than you think. So, just trust the process and resist the urge to keep peeking!