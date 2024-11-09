13 Ways To Upgrade Microwave Rice
Some days, the idea of measuring out rice, rinsing it, getting the rice-to-water ratio right, and waiting for it to cook is enough to give up on cooking dinner and order DoorDash instead. That's where microwave rice comes in handy. The trouble is, while it saves time and effort, it's nowhere near as good as rice cooked from scratch. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to upgrade microwave rice to make it into a decent dinner.
It's never going to have the perfectly fluffiness of long-grain rice cooked from scratch or that glutinous, sticky short-grain texture, but you can use it to your advantage to get great results. There's also a plethora of ingredients you can add to cooked microwave rice or top it with to make it tastier. So, there's no need to endure boring or tasteless microwave rice for a single day longer.
We've come up with 13 ways to level-up your microwave rice. Some of these are based on recipes or techniques usually reserved for rice cooked from scratch, but they work well with the microwave kind as well. There are enough creative and flavorful ideas here to please practically any member of your household — even the picky ones.
1. Transform it into fried rice
Fried rice is delicious. But, what makes it tough to throw together on a whim is that it's best made with leftover rice. When you use rice that's freshly cooked, it's too moist. This leaves the finished dish soggy and claggy, rather than chewy and slightly crisp in places like great fried rice. This is why microwave rice is perfect for the job — it's already been cooked before being packaged, so it's ready to fry.
It's ridiculously easy to make fried rice with packages of microwave rice. First, you start by cooking any veggies or proteins that need precooking. Then, add the sachets of microwave rice. You can make them easier to incorporate into the dish by massaging them to break up the grains before adding them to the pan. If you don't do this, you can get annoying clumps that are difficult to break up. Stir fry the rice for a couple of minutes, before adding egg and any other ingredients that need a short cooking time. At this point, you can also add ingredients like soy sauce, garlic, and spring onions. Once it's all cooked, you can serve it. Not only is it quick, there's no need to have any leftover rice in order to make this dish.
2. Use fresh herbs
Using fresh herbs isn't new in the world of rice. Most of us have tried a cilantro-lime rice recipe, after all. But, even so, it's often overlooked when making microwave rice. Just a handful of fresh herbs can make basic rice seem fancy. That's the beauty of them. And, if you grow herbs at home, you don't even need to go to the store to pull this off.
We've mentioned cilantro-lime rice, and that's certainly a classic combo but there's no reason to stop there. You can use all kinds of herbs in rice. Basil, parsley, dill, mint, cilantro, rosemary, thyme — they're all fair game. Just think about the flavor profile of the dish you're serving the rice with to decide which herbs might work well.
If you're using soft herbs — like dill, cilantro, or parsley — you can simply finely chop them and stir them through the hot rice after you microwave it according to the package instructions. The heat will cause the herbs to wilt slightly and integrate with the dish. Woody herbs — like rosemary and thyme — are a bit tough for this, however. Before mixing them with your rice, you might want to pan fry them in some olive oil or canola oil for a few minutes before stirring them through the rice. While pan frying, you could add extra aromatics, such as chiles and garlic.
3. Add a crunchy topping
Plain microwave rice can be boring, but adding the right crunchy toppings helps to transform it. Good food isn't just about flavor but texture, too. And, the right toppings give you a bit of both. You can turn a basic food into a tasty meal with just a few extra ingredients.
Start with crispy fried shallots or onions. You can buy these pre-made at Asian grocery stores or make your own by frying thinly sliced shallots until golden brown. Sprinkle them generously over your rice for flavor and texture. Crispy fried garlic bits also pack a punch of flavor while adding crunch. Like fried shallots, you can find these at Asian markets. Toasted sesame seeds add nutty crunch and pair perfectly with Asian-style rice dishes. Simply toast them in a dry pan until fragrant.
Chopped peanuts or cashews give your meal extra protein along with their crunchy texture. Crush them roughly with a knife or give them a quick pulse in a food processor if you don't want them whole. For extra flavor, try honey-roasted varieties. Don't forget about vegetables. Finely diced cucumber or carrots both provide a fresh crunch. Even pickle relish can work well.
For maximum crunch, try combining multiple toppings. Mix fried shallots with sesame seeds, or combine nuts with fresh cucumber. The variety of textures makes each mouthful even yummier. Just make sure to add your toppings right before eating so they stay crisp.
4. Serve it Spanish style
If you have a favorite Spanish rice recipe, you might think that you have to cook rice from scratch to make it. However, you can use similar ingredients with microwave rice to make a decent Spanish-style rice. It might not be identical to the version that's cooked from scratch, but it fills a Spanish-rice-shaped hole — and with far less effort involved.
This dish usually involves cooking rice with tomatoes, onions, garlic, herbs, and other seasonings. The result is a flavorful red rice dish. However, you can make a shortcut version by mixing microwave rice with salsa, herbs, and spices, such as smoked paprika and cumin. This gives you many of the same flavors as true Spanish rice, but it's quicker and easier to make.
Rather than microwaving the rice and mixing the ingredients through, you can cook it in the pan. Break up the uncooked microwave rice and add it to a saucepan with your salsa, herbs, and spices, and a few tablespoons of water or broth. Let it cook, stirring regularly, until the rice is soft and the flavors have melded.
5. Mix in some lentils
Rice and lentils go together like, well, rice and lentils. If you're a fan of Middle Eastern cuisine, you've probably heard of mujadara, an Arabic rice and lentil dish with caramelized onions. It's a staple for a reason — it's cheap, nutritious, and tasty. The starchy rice gives your body the carbohydrates it needs, while lentils pack a protein-rich punch. And, of course, there are other dishes that contain these ingredients, such as this Instant Pot rice and lentils recipe.
These kinds of meals are usually made by cooking dry rice and lentils together from scratch. However, you can adapt them to make them quicker and easier by using microwave rice and canned lentils. Both of these ingredients are already cooked and just need to heat through, so you can put them in the same pan with a little water or broth and cook them together for a few minutes until they're warm. Add any seasonings you want while they're cooking.
If you want to make a mujadara-style rice and lentil dish, cumin is a must. However, you can also add other fragrant spices, such as cinnamon and coriander. Finish the dish by topping it with caramelized onions and sprinkling over some fresh chopped cilantro.
6. Make soup with it
Microwave rice isn't just for side dishes — it's perfect for adding to your favorite soups, taking it to a whole other level. Whether you're making soup from scratch or heating up a can, adding precooked rice turns a light soup into a filling meal.
What's cool is how quick it is. Since microwave rice is already fully cooked, you only need to heat it through. Add it during the last few minutes of cooking or reheating your soup. This keeps the rice from getting mushy. Start with a small amount — about ¼ cup per bowl of soup — and add more if needed.
Almost any soup works well with rice. Some people make a leftover rice fall soup, but microwave rice works just as well. You can add it to a classic chicken soup or vegetable soup, or use it in minestrone instead of pasta. Rice brings an extra layer of flavor and texture to creamy soups, like cream of tomato or cream of mushroom. Chinese-style soups like egg drop or hot and sour become more filling with a scoop of rice.
Store-bought soups get an instant upgrade with rice. Even basic canned varieties become more interesting and filling. When using canned soup, it usually only takes a few minutes to heat, so you can add the rice from the start. For homemade soups, it's easy to drop in your packaged rice in the last few minutes of simmering.
7. Drizzle a sauce on top
Sauces can improve anything — and this includes your boring microwave rice. There are all kinds of sauces that work well with rice, from luxuriously creamy ones to zingy and spicy options. Having just a handful in your repertoire makes a huge difference — or you can just raid your fridge and see what you have.
If you like spicy food, Korean gochujang paste goes beautifully with rice. You may need to thin it out with a little water to get it to a pourable consistency, though. You can also make a creamy, less fiery version by mixing it with mayonnaise. Any kind of hot sauce can work with rice. Sweet chile is also a great option for people who like the sweet-spicy combo.
Peanut sauce is another excellent option to pair with microwave rice. Or, tahini sauce for a Middle Eastern inspired rice dish. A creamy mushroom sauce or mushroom gravy isn't the most conventional choice, but it's absolutely delicious. Or, you can go with a Mediterranean inspiration with homemade pesto or romesco sauce.
If you want to raid your fridge for something ready-made, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing can both go over rice. You could also mix mustard and mayonnaise to make a flavorful sauce. Rice works with so many flavors, so even if it doesn't seem conventional, you can give it a whirl.
8. Add vegetables
Plain microwave rice isn't up to much on its own, but making it great is as simple as adding some vegetables. If they're among the ingredients you've never thought to add to rice, you should definitely give it a shot.
When adding veggies to your microwave rice, sautéing them is a great way to add extra flavor without them taking too long to cook, like they would if you roasted them in the oven. When you pan-fry vegetables, they caramelize and may even lightly char, which makes them taste better than boiled or steamed versions.
Start out with some aromatics, such as onions, garlic, ginger, chiles, or celery. You can use a mixture of these in your base. Then add a range of diced vegetables. Ones that cook relatively quickly are ideal, such as zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, corn, and peas. Once they're cooked through and lightly browned in places, you can stir through your microwaved rice. You can serve this vegetable rice as a side dish or a main. However, if you're eating it as a main, you might want to add some vegetable protein, such as beans or lentils.
9. Serve it with beans
Rice and beans aren't just filling — they're a classic combination enjoyed across many cultures. By adding beans to your microwave rice, you can create a quick version of beloved dishes from around the world. And, it's an easy way to make it taste better.
Beans and rice form the backbone of many Caribbean and Latin American meals. In Jamaica, this dish is known as rice and peas and is seasoned with allspice, thyme, and Scotch bonnet chiles. Costa Rican rice and beans are called gallo pinto and consist of rice cooked with black beans, onions, and bell pepper. Red beans and rice is a Louisiana favorite, seasoned with Cajun spices.
However, any type of bean works well with rice. Try chickpeas seasoned with Middle Eastern spices, or white beans flavored with Italian herbs. Even basic baked beans can transform plain rice into a satisfying meal. You can use canned beans for convenience — in combination with microwave rice, this means your meal comes together in minutes.
The beans add protein and fiber to your meal. This makes the combination more nutritious than rice alone. They also have a creamy texture that contrasts nicely with the rice. For extra flavor, cook your beans with onions, garlic, and spices before combining them with the rice. You can also get creative with toppings. Add diced tomatoes, chopped onions, or a squeeze of lemon juice. Hot sauce or a drizzle of olive oil adds another layer of flavor.
10. Use spices
Adding spices is a simple way to take microwave rice to the next level. But, what are the best spices to add to rice? While some might be more of a natural fit than others, you can use basically any spice. Just make sure whichever ones you opt for work with the rest of your meal. For instance, if you season rice with curry powder, it's not going to be a great side for a sweet and sour stir-fry.
Chinese five spice is great with rice, especially if you're pairing it with a Chinese dish or something that has a lot of fragrant spices in it. This spice blend tends to contain star anise, cinnamon, cloves, fennel seeds, and Szechuan peppercorns, bringing a lot of flavor to the proceedings. Saffron also goes beautifully with rice, although it might be overkill for a packet of the microwave stuff. Spices like cinnamon, cumin, coriander, and cardamom are ideal for Middle Eastern inspired rice dishes. Mexican rice dishes are great with smoked paprika, cumin, coriander, or chili powder.
However, you won't get the best flavor from your spices if you simply stir them through cooked microwave rice. Either temper your spices in some oil and then stir them through the rice, or cook the rice in a pan with a few tablespoons of water and your choice of spices rather than microwaving it.
11. Stir some cheese through it
What isn't better with cheese? Okay, we can think of a few things but rice isn't one of them. Although cheesy rice won't work as a side dish for everything, it's great with Mediterranean inspired dishes or you can turn it into a standalone meal with some veggies and legumes.
Once you've microwaved your rice according to the instructions on the package, you just need to stir through your choice of shredded cheese. Hard Italian cheeses, such as Parmesan and pecorino, are good if you want a bold flavor. However, if you want something a bit more subtle, shredded mild cheddar or Edam are great choices. Alternatively, you could opt for crumbled blue cheese or even just a soft cheese.
If simply stirring the cheese into the rice doesn't melt it enough for your liking, you can heat the rice on the stovetop instead of in the microwave. This way you can add the cheese a minute or so before the rice is ready, giving it more time to melt. While it's tasty for all ages, it's a great option for kids as it appeals even to picky eaters.
12. Top it with egg
Adding an egg to microwave rice turns it into a meal. It brings extra protein to the dish, plus if you leave the yolk runny, it runs over the rice when you cut into the egg, creating a kind of sauce. Add some veggies and you've got yourself a tasty, well-balanced lunch or dinner.
You have several options for the egg. A fried egg works perfectly — just place it on top of your hot rice and let the yolk break over it. For extra flavor, fry the egg in butter or season it with soy sauce. There are some traditional rice and fried egg dishes you could try, such as Korean Gyeran Bap.
Soft-boiled eggs are another great choice. Cook them so the yolk stays runny, then peel them and slice them in half over your rice. Poached eggs also pair beautifully with rice. The tender white and liquid yolk give you a range of textures in each bite. You can even use a scrambled egg to upgrade your rice. Season your rice and egg combination to taste. Try adding black pepper, hot sauce, or a drizzle of sesame oil.
13. Add butter
Popping a pat of butter in your rice is probably the simplest way to upgrade it. Think buttery rice seems strange? Well, it adds a creaminess and depth of flavor that lots of people enjoy. It's beyond easy to level up microwave rice in this way. Just microwave it according to the directions on the packaging, empty it into a bowl, and stir butter into it until it has melted and has evenly distributed through the rice.
Plain butter is great, but you don't have to stop there. You can make it even tastier by using cultured butter or making your own compound butter. Compound butter is simply a butter that's been mixed with other ingredients, such as herbs, spices, and other aromatics. It's easy to make your own. Just take some butter out of the fridge to let it soften then prepare the extra ingredients. Mix in your choice of herbs, spices, and aromatics, then form the butter into a log in baking parchment and put it back in the fridge to harden.