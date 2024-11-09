13 Ways To Upgrade Microwave Rice

Some days, the idea of measuring out rice, rinsing it, getting the rice-to-water ratio right, and waiting for it to cook is enough to give up on cooking dinner and order DoorDash instead. That's where microwave rice comes in handy. The trouble is, while it saves time and effort, it's nowhere near as good as rice cooked from scratch. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to upgrade microwave rice to make it into a decent dinner.

It's never going to have the perfectly fluffiness of long-grain rice cooked from scratch or that glutinous, sticky short-grain texture, but you can use it to your advantage to get great results. There's also a plethora of ingredients you can add to cooked microwave rice or top it with to make it tastier. So, there's no need to endure boring or tasteless microwave rice for a single day longer.

We've come up with 13 ways to level-up your microwave rice. Some of these are based on recipes or techniques usually reserved for rice cooked from scratch, but they work well with the microwave kind as well. There are enough creative and flavorful ideas here to please practically any member of your household — even the picky ones.