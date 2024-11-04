All The Tru Fru Chocolates, Ranked From Worst To Best

Few luxury treats feature fresh fruit elegantly adorned in first-rate chocolate coatings, which gives a company like Tru Fru a singular niche in the snack sector. Not content to simply take up space in the upscale candy aisle, the brand also offers frozen versions of its dipped confections in addition to its hyper-dried shelf-stable creations, made from bananas and berries noted as "natures" fruit on the label, as if there were any other kind. Effectively, Tru Fru provides a more thoughtful sweet with two distinctive personalities to choose from. With bags priced between $5.40 and $18.00 depending on quantity and style, they're also sold at prices that reflect the upper echelon of confectionary commerce.

But how much difference does frozen fruit make versus freeze-dried when it all ends up locked inside a chocolate shell? And which options from both vegetarian snacks are worth the higher-ticket spend and which are you best off forgetting about? I scooped up the array of flavors stocked in stores near me and tore into the bags to see what the whole Tru Fru to-do is all about and determine how the frou-frou Tru Fru flavors rank amongst one another. Beyond establishing a hierarchy of available flavors, I can confirm that sampling one chocolate-covered fruit-based candy after another isn't the worst way to spend an afternoon.