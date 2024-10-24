Subway's New Holiday Cookie Is Big Enough To Stuff A Stocking
There are tons of festive ways to use chocolate during the holiday season, and Subway is jumping on board earlier than you might expect. Halloween is still right around the corner, but the sandwich chain is already looking ahead to jingle bell season with its first holiday footlong cookie.
The Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie is big enough to stuff in a stocking — although you'll probably want to go ahead and break it out to share with friends and family while it's still warm and gooey. Subway's extra chocolatey cookie dough contains both chocolate and white chocolate chips, and it's infused with peppermint flavor for seasonal vibes. For that final touch, it's dusted with pieces of classic red and white candy canes.
"The holiday season is synonymous with cookies, making it the perfect time to introduce this new warm, flavor-packed footlong cookie to our snack menu," explains Paul Fabre, Subway's senior vice president of culinary and innovation. Subway has released footlong chocolate chip cookies before and they turned out to be a big hit, so this just takes it up a notch for people already itching to put out their holiday decorations. (We aren't judging.)
All the details about Subway's holiday footlong cookie
Anyone who wants to get their hands on Subway's Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie should take note: It's only available for a limited time. The cookie will be in Subway locations for $5 or less (prices vary depending on location) from November 1 until December 31, while supplies last.
If you can't make it to your local store, you can order it online or through the Subway app. The cookie comes in holiday-themed packaging, so you can easily gift it to the cookie fanatic in your life (or snag them a Subway eGift card so they can purchase it fresh and warm).
While there have been a handful of big flops in Subway's history (like the Flatizza), the sheer number of holiday fanatics out there who can't wait to get their hands on novelty items like this makes us think Subway's holiday footlong cookie stands a good chance of success. You had us (and everyone eagerly awaiting the chance to break out their holiday flannel PJs) at warm and melty chocolate and peppermint.