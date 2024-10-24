Subway's New Holiday Cookie Is Big Enough To Stuff A Stocking

There are tons of festive ways to use chocolate during the holiday season, and Subway is jumping on board earlier than you might expect. Halloween is still right around the corner, but the sandwich chain is already looking ahead to jingle bell season with its first holiday footlong cookie.

The Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie is big enough to stuff in a stocking — although you'll probably want to go ahead and break it out to share with friends and family while it's still warm and gooey. Subway's extra chocolatey cookie dough contains both chocolate and white chocolate chips, and it's infused with peppermint flavor for seasonal vibes. For that final touch, it's dusted with pieces of classic red and white candy canes.

"The holiday season is synonymous with cookies, making it the perfect time to introduce this new warm, flavor-packed footlong cookie to our snack menu," explains Paul Fabre, Subway's senior vice president of culinary and innovation. Subway has released footlong chocolate chip cookies before and they turned out to be a big hit, so this just takes it up a notch for people already itching to put out their holiday decorations. (We aren't judging.)