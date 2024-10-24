Here's How Many Drinks Are In A Pitcher Of Beer

Whether you're hanging with friends or buying a round for your fellow bargoers, a pitcher of beer is an excellent way to get the good times going. They make it easy to top off your drink without flagging down a bartender or waitstaff and can sometimes provide noteworthy savings compared to buying individual beers. However, buying pitchers poses one problem: figuring out precisely how many drinks are in each. Unfortunately, there's no single answer to this common question.

Ultimately, it depends on what size pitcher you're using and how much volume you consider a drink. Pitchers commonly come in three sizes: 32, 48, and 60 fluid ounces. However, a typical bar pint glass has a total volume of 16 ounces, which would fill the glass to the brim. When it comes to canned and bottled beers, most contain 12 ounces. Using simple math, a 32-ounce pitcher would contain about two pint glasses or around 2.67 cans or bottles of beer. A 48-ounce pitcher would hold roughly three pint glasses or four cans or bottles, and a 60-ouncer contains 3.75 pint glasses or five cans or bottles.

Depending on the pitcher size, you'll have to calibrate the number ordered to the amount of drinks you anticipate having. Large groups (or those who are feeling particularly thirsty) will have to order multiples, as the next step up at many bars is the keg. In case you're wondering how many beers are actually in a half-barrel keg, it's typically just over 165 12-ounce servings or 124 full pint glasses worth. That's quite a few pitchers!