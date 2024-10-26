How To Keep Grilled Chicken Tender And Juicy Like A True Grill Master

If you've ever tried — and possibly failed at — making chicken on the grill, you know it isn't quite as straightforward as flipping burgers. Where fat-heavy beef can stand up against the high heat of the grill's flame, chicken (with its lower fat content) can easily dry out if torched for a prolonged period. That's why Silvio Correa, Brazilian grill master, private chef, and catering director of Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen, says indirect heat is the key to juicy grilled chicken.

Not using the sides of the grill for lower heat cooking is one of the biggest mistakes people make when grilling chicken, but in churrasco (or Brazilian BBQ) using high heat followed by lower heat is common practice. "Start the chicken on the hotter side of the grill for a nice sear, then move it to the cooler side to finish cooking slowly," Correa says, explaining the time-honored process in an exclusive statement to Mashed.

"This method helps the chicken cook thoroughly without drying out, keeping it juicy inside with a crispy, flavorful exterior." Since the char happens as the first step, you'll want to keep an eye on the chicken's internal temperature, which should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit when it's done.