How To Keep Grilled Chicken Tender And Juicy Like A True Grill Master
If you've ever tried — and possibly failed at — making chicken on the grill, you know it isn't quite as straightforward as flipping burgers. Where fat-heavy beef can stand up against the high heat of the grill's flame, chicken (with its lower fat content) can easily dry out if torched for a prolonged period. That's why Silvio Correa, Brazilian grill master, private chef, and catering director of Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen, says indirect heat is the key to juicy grilled chicken.
Not using the sides of the grill for lower heat cooking is one of the biggest mistakes people make when grilling chicken, but in churrasco (or Brazilian BBQ) using high heat followed by lower heat is common practice. "Start the chicken on the hotter side of the grill for a nice sear, then move it to the cooler side to finish cooking slowly," Correa says, explaining the time-honored process in an exclusive statement to Mashed.
"This method helps the chicken cook thoroughly without drying out, keeping it juicy inside with a crispy, flavorful exterior." Since the char happens as the first step, you'll want to keep an eye on the chicken's internal temperature, which should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit when it's done.
Don't forget your rest
After you've fired your chicken to perfection and pulled it off the grill, you may be tempted to dive right in. However, doing so without giving it adequate time to rest could compromise your hard work.
"Even seasoned grill masters might skip this step, but it's essential," says Silvio Correa. Explaining why it's so important to let your meat rest after cooking it, he tells Mashed, "When chicken comes off the grill, it continues to cook internally. Resting allows the juices to redistribute, ensuring moist chicken. Cutting too soon lets all the juices escape, leading to dry meat."
Rather than watch in horror as all those glorious drippings leak from your cutting board to the counter, he suggests letting the chicken rest for no less than five minutes under a loose covering of aluminum foil before serving. That's because the muscle fibers in the meat, which contracted to expel their moisture content when exposed to heat, will quite literally reabsorb those juices once they begin to cool off and loosen up again.
Save dry chicken with a good old fashioned simmer sauce
Let's face it, sometimes things just get away from us, and the chicken comes out dry anyway. If you've found yourself with some tough poultry, Brazilian grill master Silvio Correa says all is not lost.
"One trick is to slice the dry chicken and simmer it in a flavorful sauce," he suggests. "In Brazil, we often use a tomato-based sauce with garlic, onions, and fresh herbs to rehydrate the meat." Not only does the chicken actually absorb some moisture, Correa points out, but the intense flavorings also add flavor where it may have been lost due to overcooking.
If you want to take things in a trendy-on-TikTok direction, the 5 ingredient chicken tikka masala recipe you can make with Aldi's simmer sauce could improve your dry chicken's taste and texture. Just toss some cubed chicken, coconut milk, simmer sauce, and veggies in a slow cooker and wait for the magic to happen.