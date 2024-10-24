The Biggest Red Flag To Watch Out For At Seafood Restaurants

Of the many dining out faux pas we could fall victim to, eating bad seafood has the potential to be the most catastrophic. Rather than ignoring those telltale restaurant red flags and just hoping for the best, Kory Foltz, executive chef of Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, says the number one thing to look out for to ensure you've not landed an eatery that serves subpar seafood has nothing to do with the food's taste or aroma.

In an age where folks are thrift shopping like it's going out of style, we know that price is not always an indicator of something's quality. However, in the case of seafood, Foltz told Mashed in an exclusive statement that it can send a message. "There are exceptions to the rule but I look at pricing carefully," he says. "If pricing is too low or not what you would expect then it could be lesser quality products, inferior products, or an issue with truth in the menu." While the latter may seem like some sort of conspiracy theory — seeing as there are laws in place to try and protect consumers from menu fraud — popular restaurants lie to us about what's in the food all the time.