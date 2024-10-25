The perils of soda drinking extend beyond just the sugar content and presence of artificial colorings in the formula. Through the decades, soda recalls have proven that getting the contents of cans and bottles just right can be tricky and often expensive business. Protecting consumers and corporate reputations has been the cause of the biggest soda recalls in history, including one that required millions of cans carrying Coke's secret formula being pulled from shelves to ensure customer safety. It's an unfortunate turn of events whenever soda trouble bubbles over, but mass production of fizzy sips comes with a slew of sticky situations that can't be solved in any other way.

Though any recall can be an enormous undertaking for a soda manufacturer — not to mention the retailers and restaurants involved — some situations have required bigger soda recalls than others — both in quantity and potential severity for harm to consumers. Mislabeled ingredients, chemical and metal contamination, and foreign substances are just a few of the scenarios that have caused soda manufacturers to pull their products en masse from store shelves, soda fountains, and vending machines over the years. Here's a rundown of some major soda recalls that have left proprietors of U.S. carbonated beverages feeling flat.