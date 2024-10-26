Marc Murphy Says Americans Have Been Making Carbonara Completely Wrong

Carbonara is an Italian pasta dish with simple ingredients and a rich, creamy texture. It also happens to be Marc Murphy's favorite pasta and sauce combination, but when Mashed caught up with the chef and Food Network personality at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, he told us that some American versions put a spin on the classic that is all wrong. "I've been trying to teach America how to make it properly," Murphy shared.

If you've ever marveled at carbonara's creaminess, you should know that actual cream has nothing to do with it. Traditionally, it's made with eggs, Pecorino Romano cheese, guanciale (cured pork cheek), and black pepper. The sauce comes together by tossing the hot pasta with the raw egg and cheese mixture. The result is a custard-like sauce that clings to the noodles. However, in the U.S., some restaurants and chefs have adopted a different approach, serving carbonara with a raw egg yolk on top.

It's true that many chefs get creative with classic dishes. For example, Rachael Ray's carbonara recipe includes sausage and kale. Although we've seen the raw egg on top at such restaurants as RPM Italian in Chicago and from celebrity chef Mario Batali, Murphy – who was born in Italy – emphasizes that it has nothing to do with the authentic recipe. "The raw egg on top, I don't know who f***ing came up with that idea," Murphy said. "It was a garnish idea."