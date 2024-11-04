Is Costco Open On Thanksgiving 2024?

No one wants to take time out of their busy holiday prep to visit a grocery store on Thanksgiving, but sometimes, shopping excursions are unavoidable. Perhaps you're lacking an important ingredient for the main course, or maybe you want to expand the selection and offer your guests some unbeatable Thanksgiving side dishes like scalloped potatoes or honey-glazed carrots. In either case, Costco members will need to look elsewhere for grocery essentials this Thanksgiving.

According to the Costco website, all U.S. locations are closed on the holiday. Costco also closes its doors on other major holidays, including Christmas, New Year's Day, and Easter as well as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. While it's true that Costco memberships offer many benefits, including savings on bulk groceries and the joy of sampling some free goodies while patronizing the store, availability during major holidays is not one of them, so be sure to visit Costco prior to November 28 if you need to stock up on must-have items for your 2024 Thanksgiving feast.