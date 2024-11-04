Is Costco Open On Thanksgiving 2024?
No one wants to take time out of their busy holiday prep to visit a grocery store on Thanksgiving, but sometimes, shopping excursions are unavoidable. Perhaps you're lacking an important ingredient for the main course, or maybe you want to expand the selection and offer your guests some unbeatable Thanksgiving side dishes like scalloped potatoes or honey-glazed carrots. In either case, Costco members will need to look elsewhere for grocery essentials this Thanksgiving.
According to the Costco website, all U.S. locations are closed on the holiday. Costco also closes its doors on other major holidays, including Christmas, New Year's Day, and Easter as well as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. While it's true that Costco memberships offer many benefits, including savings on bulk groceries and the joy of sampling some free goodies while patronizing the store, availability during major holidays is not one of them, so be sure to visit Costco prior to November 28 if you need to stock up on must-have items for your 2024 Thanksgiving feast.
Where else can shoppers find last-minute groceries on Thanksgiving?
If you're like most people, you probably begin preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday a week or so in advance. However, being proactive about holiday planning isn't foolproof, which is why so many people need to visit their local grocery store on Turkey Day. When it comes to essential groceries, you'll be pleased to note that many Whole Foods locations are open for business on Thanksgiving. However, shoppers should check with their local stores first. You can also shop at certain regional chains. H-E-B customers can visit the store between 6 a.m. and noon, while home delivery service will be available from 7-10 a.m. Wegmans may also be open on Thanksgiving, but shoppers are encouraged to contact their local stores for exact holiday hours.
Costco will reopen on Friday, November 29, to allow customers to take part in its Black Friday promotion. If you do venture out to the warehouse retail chain on the day after Thanksgiving, remember that Friday is one of the worst days to go grocery shopping because of crowds, and Black Friday will attract even more shoppers. Fortunately, you should have plenty of Thanksgiving leftovers to tide you over until your next Costco trip.