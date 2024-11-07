New Krusteaz Batters Offer Stress-Free Baking With Sweet Results
It's a tale as old as time for most parents: Your child requests some last minute treats to satisfy a craving or bring to a party or bake sale. Suddenly, you feel rushed to find a solution. Fortunately, the folks at Krusteaz understand your situation and offer an option that is both innovative and delicious.
Krusteaz Batters feature everything you need to create quick and tasty scratch-like treats with ease. These Batters, which come in Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Cupcake, and Vanilla Cupcake require no mixing or measuring. Simply pour the batter from the pouch into a pan, pop it in the oven, and voilà! You'll have delicious, sweet treats ready to enjoy in no time.
The Cupcake Batters can make a single 9-inch cake or up to eight cupcakes. As for the Brownie Batter, you can portion it out to make individual brownie bites or pour it into an 8-inch-by-8-inch pan. Plus, any unused batter can stay fresh in the fridge for up to seven days after opening. While the Batters give you everything you need for delicious baked goods, each variety can also be customized with mix-ins and toppings or to use as a base for your favorite recipes too.
Brownies that will wow your family and friends
With the countless responsibilities parents have, relying on some hacks to make things easier seems like a no-brainer! That explains why a recent survey conducted by Opinium Research determined that 74% of parents employ shortcuts when baking. However, more than half of those surveyed expressed guilt over not crafting items from scratch, and 49% have even lied about the origins of their baked goods, claiming that they're homemade when they're not.
When you use Krusteaz Batters, quality and convenience are right there in the easily-pourable pouch. And for parents concerned about certain ingredients, rest assured that Krusteaz Batters feature no artificial colors and no artificial preservatives. That means families can take pride in the baked goods they send off with their children or those they serve to guests in their home. With Krusteaz Chocolate Brownie Batter, certain add-ins like chopped walnuts or chocolate chips can enhance the finished product even further. If you're a fan of fruit filling in chocolate baked goods, a bit of raspberry jam is just the thing — in this case, you can add drops of jam to the Krusteaz Batter once it's been poured into the pan and then use a toothpick to swirl it around.
Prepare chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, your way
Decadent chocolate cupcakes courtesy of Krusteaz Batters are bound to be a beloved treat, no matter the event or occasion. Of course, what chocolate cupcake isn't made even better with a slathering of icing? Chocolate ganache doubles up on the rich flavor of the cake, while something like cream cheese frosting offers a nice contrast due to the tanginess of the topping. You can also pair the Chocolate Cupcake Batter with an easy three-ingredient peanut butter frosting for a tried-and-true flavor combo.
As for the Vanilla Cupcake Batter, you can make your own festive concoction by adding some vibrant rainbow sprinkles into the mix. When it comes to frosting selections for vanilla cupcakes, think outside of the box (or the pouch, as it were) and consider flavors like strawberry, salted caramel, or even peppermint. If you're more of a traditionalist, you can't go wrong with a classic buttercream recipe.
No matter what additions and amendments you ultimately choose (or even choose to forgo), the fun always begins with Krusteaz Batters. You can find these products in the refrigerated dough section of Kroger and its affiliated stores, as well as Walmart. Visit the Krusteaz website to learn more and find a retailer near you.