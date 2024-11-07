New Krusteaz Batters Offer Stress-Free Baking With Sweet Results

It's a tale as old as time for most parents: Your child requests some last minute treats to satisfy a craving or bring to a party or bake sale. Suddenly, you feel rushed to find a solution. Fortunately, the folks at Krusteaz understand your situation and offer an option that is both innovative and delicious.

Krusteaz Batters feature everything you need to create quick and tasty scratch-like treats with ease. These Batters, which come in Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Cupcake, and Vanilla Cupcake require no mixing or measuring. Simply pour the batter from the pouch into a pan, pop it in the oven, and voilà! You'll have delicious, sweet treats ready to enjoy in no time.

The Cupcake Batters can make a single 9-inch cake or up to eight cupcakes. As for the Brownie Batter, you can portion it out to make individual brownie bites or pour it into an 8-inch-by-8-inch pan. Plus, any unused batter can stay fresh in the fridge for up to seven days after opening. While the Batters give you everything you need for delicious baked goods, each variety can also be customized with mix-ins and toppings or to use as a base for your favorite recipes too.