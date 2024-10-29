The Rolling Tip For Making Perfect Pani Puri

Diwali is a five-day religious festival primarily observed by people of Indian and Southeast Asian ancestry. The celebration typically peaks on the third day, known as Lakshmi Puji, which in 2024 is October 31. Diwali is also known as the Festival of Lights as it's meant to honor the triumph of good over evil. Traditions can vary greatly from family to family, but it's common for celebrations to include lots of tasty home-cooked dishes. In addition to the two fried items that are a must-have during Diwali (kaju burfi and rasgulla), many revelers also make pani puri to celebrate the holiday.

Pani puri consists of crisp, round pastries stuffed with sweet and savory fillings. Added flavoring comes from the pani, which is spice-infused water (cilantro and mint are common) that's poured into the pastry (aka puri) along with the filling. While the combination of flavors and ingredients can vary, the consistency of the dough used to make pani puri is non-negotiable, which is why a rolling pin is key.

When rolling out your dough, try not to make it overly thick or thin, instead aiming for about ¼ inch at most. Excessively thick dough will have a hard time achieving the perfect crispy texture, while dough that errs on the thin side will lack essential puffiness, which can make filling the pani puri with delicious ingredients a lot more challenging.