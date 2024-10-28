The Days Of Broken McDonald's Ice Cream Machines Are Over

Rolling up to the McDonald's drive-thru window only to find out that you can't get a soft serve cone is a common experience. From long cleaning cycles to complex parts, there are many reasons McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be broken. Too many times customers have been let down, which means McDonald's may have lost countless opportunities for repeat transactions. However, thanks to a recent court ruling reported by CNN, those who want ice cream no longer have to leave their dessert up to chance.

Previously, only Taylor, the company that manufactures the fast food giant's ice cream makers, had the right to repair its machines. Now, though, the United States Copyright Office has granted restaurants an exemption to this law, giving them and third parties the right to diagnose and repair broken commercial equipment, ice cream machines included. Moving forward, McDonald's will be able to bypass the digital locks that prevented the company from opening and repairing the machines. This could help the chain get ice cream machines up and running faster for customers.