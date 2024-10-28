Review: Sonic's Winter Menu Is Full Of Hot Flavors And Cool Sips

This isn't the first time I've reviewed one of Sonic's queso dishes, but I'm happy to report that this one is much better than the loaded queso fries. The Double Sonic Queso Smasher is a really tasty burger.

Front and center are the pickled jalapeños. These peppers aren't just there for show; they bring some real heat. My burger was so loaded with jalapeños that they were falling off in the box, which is the exact quantity I was hoping to see. Balancing out the spice are the creamy white queso and the American cheese. I'm not sure having both types of cheese are necessary, but I am absolutely not complaining. They paired really well together and, along with the Southwest sauce, gave the entire burger a creamy, savory flavor.

The crispy tortilla strips were the only element that didn't go above and beyond. It's not Sonic's fault, but the crunch can only last so long when you top anything crispy with liquid cheese, and then close it between a warm bun and a hot beef patty. By the time I snapped a few pictures and dug in, the tortilla strips at the center were saturated, and while they didn't detract from the burger, they failed to add in the extra texture that was promised. I'd like to see the tortilla strips served on the side so they can be added bite-by-bite for the proper textural experience. Consider it my official 2024 platform.