Review: Sonic's Winter Menu Is Full Of Hot Flavors And Cool Sips
The final leaves are still clinging to trees across the country, but Sonic is ready to usher in the chilly season with its new Winter Menu. The latest offerings will be available on the Sonic app starting October 28 and on the regular menu on November 4.
Leading the way is the Double Sonic Queso Smasher, a double smash burger — also available in a triple if you're really hungry — topped with American cheese, white queso, crispy tortilla strips, sliced jalapeños, diced onions, and a creamy Southwest sauce. If you're looking for seasonal sips instead, two new drinks are also stepping into the spotlight. There's the Buttery Brew, which puts a caramel and sweet cream twist on classic root beer, and the Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr Pepper, which utilizes that same caramel and sweet cream in addition to sugar cookie syrup to spice up America's second-most-popular soda.
Last but not least is the Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake, a blend of vanilla soft serve and red velvet cake batter, topped with cream cheese whipped topping and a cherry. I stopped by my local Sonic to find out if this new winter menu is worth venturing out into the cold for.
Double Sonic Queso Smasher
This isn't the first time I've reviewed one of Sonic's queso dishes, but I'm happy to report that this one is much better than the loaded queso fries. The Double Sonic Queso Smasher is a really tasty burger.
Front and center are the pickled jalapeños. These peppers aren't just there for show; they bring some real heat. My burger was so loaded with jalapeños that they were falling off in the box, which is the exact quantity I was hoping to see. Balancing out the spice are the creamy white queso and the American cheese. I'm not sure having both types of cheese are necessary, but I am absolutely not complaining. They paired really well together and, along with the Southwest sauce, gave the entire burger a creamy, savory flavor.
The crispy tortilla strips were the only element that didn't go above and beyond. It's not Sonic's fault, but the crunch can only last so long when you top anything crispy with liquid cheese, and then close it between a warm bun and a hot beef patty. By the time I snapped a few pictures and dug in, the tortilla strips at the center were saturated, and while they didn't detract from the burger, they failed to add in the extra texture that was promised. I'd like to see the tortilla strips served on the side so they can be added bite-by-bite for the proper textural experience. Consider it my official 2024 platform.
Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr Pepper
In the age of social media, when the phone eats first, I would avoid opening up your camera to take a picture of this drink. Whereas Dr Pepper is a dark red color, this drink is a rather unappealing dirty brown. I get it; combine any kind of dark soda with sweet cream and caramel and it'll be tough to get any other hue. But just trust me on this one and enjoy this beverage with the lid secured.
Appearance aside, this is a tasty drink. I was skeptical that the sugar cookie portion of the flavoring would be able to separate itself, but there's no denying that Sonic nailed it. The Dr Pepper brings its usual hint of cherry — along with its other 22 flavors — while the sugar cookie syrup had me jonesing for a container of green frosting and some sprinkles so I could get to decorating. The sweet cream is also a fun addition since it turns this into more of a cream soda, which helps blend the flavors together.
While I think the caramel gets lost in the shuffle, it's not a bad thing. This is a fun drink with a lot of flavors, so cramping in another strong one would have been unnecessary. As a bonus, the Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr Pepper paired wonderfully with the spice of the Queso Smasher.
Buttery Brew
Remember what I said about the color of the Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr Pepper? The Buttery Brew is nearly identical in looks, but this time, it makes more sense, given that root beer is the drink's base. Comprised of root beer, caramel syrup, and sweet cream, the Buttery Brew is the Sugar Cookie Dr Pepper's fraternal twin; they're not identical, but they definitely came from the same place.
I found this drink to be a touch less sweet than its counterpart, but no less delicious. For my money, the sweet cream pairs better with the root beer because it gives root beer float without the ice cream vibes.
Be mindful if you let this drink sit for a few minutes, though. The sugary syrup settled in mine, which left me with a very root beer-forward sip from the top and a liquid pixie stick sip from the bottom of the cup. Like the Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr Pepper, the Buttery Brew was the perfect creamy, cool foil to the spicy Queso Smasher.
Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake
Before we start, I have a confession to make: I think red velvet cake is wildly overrated. It's chocolate cake with an identity crisis. If you want cake that doesn't taste like chocolate, just make a different type of cake, don't throw in a bunch of red food coloring, take away the sweetness, and call it something new. Phew, I feel better for getting that off my chest.
With all of that said, this shake is fantastic. First, it makes up for the other Winter Menu drink's lack of curb appeal. The rich red color and perfectly swirled whipped topping make this treat look as good as it tastes. The texture is ideal, with a thickness that lets you know it's a true shake without getting gummed up in a straw. The cake batter is evenly blended and brings tiny bits of cake and crunchy sugar crystals to every balanced sip. This was obviously a sweet shake, but it never felt over the top.
While the shake is great, the cream cheese whipped topping might be the star of the show. I kind of want to eat a bowl of it by itself. It's littered with cake chunks and brings the unmistakable taste of cream cheese frosting without the heaviness. I'm generally take-it-or-leave-it with whipped cream on a shake, but this is an absolute must. Snag a spoon and try a little whipped topping dipped in the shake; your taste buds will thank you.
Final thoughts and methodology
Dropping a winter menu before Halloween is a bold choice, but Sonic backed it up with fun flavors and some really solid food. I highly recommend the Double Sonic Queso Smasher if you like your burger to bring some heat. And definitely cool down after with the Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake. It's so good it has me rethinking my overall stance on the cake itself.
The Buttery Brew and the Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr Pepper feel like natural fits with Sonic's extensive drink collection. They're sweet and a lot of fun but so similar there's no need to try both. Be sure to find them in the app if you're looking to try out the Sonic Winter Menu before between now and November 4, when these items join the regular menu.
I placed my order through the Sonic app and picked it up before bringing it home to take photos and taste. The restaurant was not aware of this review when preparing my items. Everything was evaluated on appearance, taste, and how well it lived up to its menu description. Sonic did not pay Mashed or me for this piece.