12 Most Underrated Fast Food Sides

With so much focus on fast-food main dishes as attention-getters and crowd-bringers, it's easy to forget that there's a side dish menu that provides exciting accents to your centerpiece. We're not talking about the limited McDonald's fries and apples sides selections. There are some seriously underrated fast-food sides circulating the countertops and fryers of outlets that give surrounding orders more than just a dash of imagination. Many of these creations can even serve as standalone dishes or a makeshift meal for customers looking to shake up what goes in the bag.

Which of these underrated side selections are deserving of a little appreciation? I went on a search through that second-rate wilderness known as the Sides Menu seeking the most overlooked dishes on the circuit. What I found was a rogue's gallery of delicious bites that are much more than sidekicks and second bananas (there are actually no bananas on the list, however). These specialty orders may not get prime billing on the menu board, but their performances are some of the most tempting in the fast-food world. It's about time they get their flowers (there are no flowers on the list either, but wouldn't that be something?).