12 Most Underrated Fast Food Sides
With so much focus on fast-food main dishes as attention-getters and crowd-bringers, it's easy to forget that there's a side dish menu that provides exciting accents to your centerpiece. We're not talking about the limited McDonald's fries and apples sides selections. There are some seriously underrated fast-food sides circulating the countertops and fryers of outlets that give surrounding orders more than just a dash of imagination. Many of these creations can even serve as standalone dishes or a makeshift meal for customers looking to shake up what goes in the bag.
Which of these underrated side selections are deserving of a little appreciation? I went on a search through that second-rate wilderness known as the Sides Menu seeking the most overlooked dishes on the circuit. What I found was a rogue's gallery of delicious bites that are much more than sidekicks and second bananas (there are actually no bananas on the list, however). These specialty orders may not get prime billing on the menu board, but their performances are some of the most tempting in the fast-food world. It's about time they get their flowers (there are no flowers on the list either, but wouldn't that be something?).
1. Wendy's Baked Potato
The fast-food side experience is all about fries-fries-fries, despite the flexibility of the humble potato to morph into a mouthwatering variety of possibilities. And while everyone is clued in about Wendy's delicious chili, this company knows how to play up the side deal and reaches beyond the pale to feature baked potatoes on its optional selections menu. Not many fast-food outlets provide potatoes in any form other than fries, so for Dave's Place to keep up with its long-held tradition of slinging spuds in the more natural form is a treat for fans of non-fried potatoes.
Lest you think this is some dull little tuber served bare, Wendy's tops its baked potatoes with a parade of toppings that make the occasion a whole lot heartier. You can dress it up with a hearty helping of cheese sauce and shredded cheese, give it a scoop of chili to add meaty spice, doll it up with sour cream and chives or go for the smoky-creamy combo of bacon and cheese. But if you're on a clean-eating kick and looking to minimize the rich add-ons, you can certainly go for a plain baked potato with butter and sour cream on the side so you can add flavor as you see fit. It may not be steakhouse-level dining, but Wendy's makes sure its side scene provides an abundance of potato possibilities to shake up the situation.
2. Arby's Jalapeño Bites
Not to bag on Arby's, but there's a definite middle ground to the flavors presented at this establishment. No ingredient or seasoning seems to rise above the level of pleasantly piquant, which is what makes the prospect of Arby's jalapeño bites so intriguing. Melted cream cheese crammed inside hollowed out jalapeños recreates the best bar food combination this side of the Mississippi. A dip in the fryer gives every battered pepper a crispy shell reminiscent of Arby's fries but with its own personality. What results is an appetizer that's bound to ramp up the spice factor in whatever Arby's sandwich you order. They're a surprising enough find in the fast food side show that you might be tempted to make them into the centerpiece of a sides-only meal. Go ahead ... you'll be making a great life choice.
These pleasing poppers are available in five- and eight-piece orders, which may be enough to share with your fast food friends but may also necessitate your pals getting their own instead. Since they're not the biggest peppers in the patch, you may need the whole batch to make your side quest to Arby's worthwhile. You may just find them creeping up your personal list of popular Arby's menu items once you know what an underrated menu gem they are.
3. Jack in the Box Egg Rolls
With so few Asian outlets slinging food of the fast and affordable variety, having Jack in the Box extend its diverse offerings to include egg rolls feels like finding crunchy treasure buried at the bottom of your take-out bag. This outlet is renowned for its eclectic menu selections, serving up everything from its beloved taco to the one-of-a-kind chicken fajita pita, so finding egg rolls listed on the roster shouldn't come as such a surprise to longtime fans. What may be a shock is learning this three-pack is an above-average player sitting on the bench, waiting to make your fast food game a little more thrilling.
There may be many shady things about the Jack in the Box menu, but these egg rolls are a ray of light that give fries and onion rings a run for their deep-fried money. You can grab a bag to go with your chicken teriyaki bowl and make your own Chinese combo meal; how many other fast-food chains offer that kind of flexibility? They're also the perfect snack if your munchie meter is in the red and you need something substantial yet demure to address the issue. In a world overrun by fries and rings, only Jack in the Box dares to toss rolls into the mix, an underrated side hustle that shouldn't be disregarded.
4. Little Caesars Stuffed Crazy Bread
Stuffed Crazy Bread may sound like just another version of pizza provided by Little Caesars, similar to its breadsticks and cheesy bread. But stick with me here: These lovely little strips are more like Hot Pockets that take on calzone qualities, a lip-smacking Frankenfood from a pizza chain that doesn't like to stray too far beyond its price-friendly pies. Luckily, someone in Little Caesars' arena of recipe invention was struck by divine inspiration for this unassuming side and came up with a fast-food side that overtakes the headliners in the forum and handily conquers the second-tier items on the menu.
Imagine a scrap of Little Caesars pizza dough filled with a cheesy core, folded into a rectangular strip and fluted around the edges, then heated until crisp and melty and served with a cup of marinara for dipping. It's like pizza pockets as party food, but instead of being bite-sized bits, these nifty snacks are fry-length strips that come three to a pack and provide enough surface area to dip without getting your fingertips saucy. They're ideal as a companion for your pizza order, though a double-order is likely to satisfy your need for dough, cheese, and sauce without you having to purchase an entire pizza.
5. Jimmy John's Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad
A fast-food outlet that serves cups of pasta salad as a side dish without requiring a sit-down experience? Yes, please, and thank you! Sub shops are essential delis anyway, though few seem to rise to the legacy established by their full-service ancestors. Thankfully, Jimmy John's sees the need for options beyond the usual bag o' chips on its side dish assembly and steps up to the plate with zesty pesto-topped bowtie pasta, a cuppa something-something that helps your assembly-line sandwich feel more like a homemade meal, if only just a bit. In the effort to make fast food special, every bit helps.
A scoop of this Italian-style side partner delivers a flavor that may be familiar in sit-down establishments or home dining affairs. Tender bow-shaped noodles with nibbles of sun-dried tomatoes, a sprinkling of Parmesan, salami, and herbaceous green sauce elevate whatever sandwich selection you make, regardless of toppings or bread. It's like having an upscale friend sitting at your table, reminding you that there are more thoughtful side dishes in life than just chips and fries, and Jimmy John's is just the place to find them.
6. Arby's Mozzarella Sticks
It's no sit-down Italian restaurant, but Arby's treats its customers to a more upscale take on the fast-food side dish by populating the menu with mozzarella sticks for a snazzy curveball that sends the curly fries running for cover. It's a fun treat to find on a menu Arby's labels Sides & Snacks, expanding the conventional crop of sides into a legitimate arrangement of secondary considerations. And if fried cheese is available to make your roast beef or chicken sandwich a more noteworthy experience, why not go for it?
Guests can choose between four- and six-piece orders, and though the standard includes a zesty marinara sauce to keep the Italian flavor in the equation, you can also customize your sticks with any Arby's sauce you like. On a menu where the flavors tend to become homogenized, having an unexpected pleasure like mozzarella sticks is a winning move by America's roast beef haven.
7. Sonic Pickle Fries
When you've had enough of ordinary fries to last a lifetime and tots aren't distinctive enough to qualify as something different, Sonic has your back with a batch of pickle fries that makes other side dishes pucker with embarrassment. You may have had deep-fried pickle slices at restaurants like Cracker Barrel and Chili's, but you've likely never found them smiling down at you from a lighted menu at a fast-food drive-thru. Thanks to Sonic, that's exactly where pickle fans can see them, a juicy, tongue-tingling alternative to crispy taters that are perfect for accenting burgers, dogs, and chicken strips.
Instead of following the pickle pack and dipping chip-shaped disks in batter, Sonic takes the extra trouble to slice full-sized pickles into fry-like slivers before applying rich coating and giving them a deep-dive in the fryer. The cardboard cup ends up being filled with delicate strips that cover all the tastebud categories at once: umami from the batter, salty-tangy from the pickle, and a little sweet from the ketchup bath you'll give them once they arrive. If ever a side player deserved to step to center stage for a little solo acclaim, Sonic pickle fries are a prime candidate to wear the crown and soak up the limelight.
8. Taco Bell Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
It took Taco Bell what seems like an eternity to wade into the fry game, with the company's Nacho Fries in 2018, so seeing the company dive back into the premium side business soon afterward with its Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes as a permanent member of the B-team makes it feel like Taco Bell is finally having fun with its secondary choices. Sure, a cup of beans and rice or a bag of Cinnamon Twists can always make two tacos and a burrito feel more like a full-fledged fiesta if you're hungrier than usual. But having Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes at the ready introduces unexpected ingredients into the party plans, deconstructing cheese-covered fries into a more traditional-looking arrangement that requires a fork for proper enjoyment.
If you aren't acquainted with this underrated rascal, it's a sturdy bowl filled with lightly-fried potato chunks, similar to what Taco Bell uses on its spicy potato soft tacos (another potato-based bite that vegetarians are sure to adore), topped with daub of sour cream and cheese sauce. You can go deluxe with salsas and sauces if you think it needs more magic. True, there may be things that you should never order from the Taco Bell menu, but these oft-unnoticed tater cubes shouldn't be among them. They give side dishes a splash of sizzle that other fast-food outlets couldn't touch with a 10-foot oven mitt.
9. Carl's Jr. Fried Zucchini
Finding bar food favorites at a fast-food joint may sound like a pleasant surprise, but Carl's Jr. does it every day by including fried zucchini on its sides round-up. It may not be the healthiest vegetable you can order, but if fries have become old hat, a box-load of zucchini slices covered in a sheath of crunchy batter are a great next-try to introduce a bit of novelty into your easygoing dining setup.
There's no law that says you have to leave them on the side of your plate just because they come from the side menu. They're the same size as pickle slices and fried like onion rings, so piling them on your burger as an extra layer of texture and flavor isn't a bad move. Neither is combining them with fries and making a side combo that gives you a variety of bites to dip in your ketchup. See? This underrated underdog is already jazzing up your fast-food dining life.
10. Papa John's Papa Bites
What goes better with a regular-size Papa John's pizza than tiny nuggets of more pizza? Pretty much nothing! Papa Bites may look like the bits and bobs that should have gone on your pie, but they're actually a side sampler that reassembles those familiar elements into finger food that lets you sidestep a whole slice if you're just not feeling enough of the empty-tummy factor for high-gear pizza consumption. If little knots of cooked pizza crust wrapped around fillings that make your eyes light up are your kind of thing, consider Papa Bites a side that should move to the middle of your awareness.
These tempting twists are similar to what your Nonna might make if she had leftover pizza dough she didn't want to go to waste. They come in three distinctive versions: Chicken Parmesan, which sounds like all the greatest components of an artisan pizza; Jalapeño, which veers from the familiar Italian roadmap and move the pizza side dish market into more Latin-based territory; and Oreo cookie, which gives your dessert arrangement a cookies-and-cream twist that look like miniature cinnamon rolls peppered with milk's favorite cookie. They're not just delicious add-ons to your bill; they're also adorable bite-sized sides that introduce extra flavor into your fast-food dining opportunities. And though they are shareable, they don't necessarily have to be shared. Just a thought.
11. Jack in the Box Wraps
The selection of wraps Jack in the Box delivers in its collection of main dish complements are substantial enough to raise the question: Why are these amazing chicken-filled tortilla things on the sides menu to begin with? Maybe there was an error in the marketing department, or perhaps there isn't enough room under the Main Dish heading to fit all the goodness. Whatever caused the overspill, the reserved personalities of these wraps shouldn't be taken for a lack of fast-food fulfillment, whether you choose them as a bonus bite for your bagged combo or discover what a satisfying meal they make all on their own.
What's so wonderful about Jack Wraps that they made the underrated sides list? For starters, they're no minimal meal padding; they're complete wraps in soft tortillas that could easily serve as a stand-alone selection as much as a stand-alongside for your standard order. Each wrap is accented with lettuce, cheese, sauce, and pickles to pack the tortilla with every scrap of goodness it can hold. Add to these features four different varieties — Classic and Spicy chicken in either grilled or crispy versions — and you have a quartet of accompanying dishes that should be getting cheers from the guests in the expensive seats instead of sitting on the sidelines.
12. Firehouse Subs Chili
You may cruise into Firehouse Subs for a sandwich and chips, but what you should really be gazing at on the sides menu instead of the same old Miss Vickie's or Lay's chips is the Firehouse chili. It's a little cup of goodness that can max out your meal by making the sandwich second banana to a side that helps put the "fire" in Firehouse, even more than the literal firefighters who benefit from revenue generated by the sub station. And knowing you won't find chili at other sub chains, Firehouse has a draw on its hands that might help new customers warm up to the idea.
With hearty beef, beans, tomatoes, and onions to heat up your dining plans, you have a real-deal chili that waits patiently among the salads and desserts, anticipating the day that customers realize they can sound the alarm and give it a taste for themselves. Come to think of it, of all the things you didn't know about Firehouse Subs, maybe not knowing about this modest mouthful is the most egregious error of all. Luckily, you can remedy that by adding this underrated side to your next order and start living right.
How I chose these sides
The main criterion I used to choose this selection of underrated sides was uniqueness, an aspect that led me to a whole underground world of sides that I barely knew existed. I like to think I keep up pretty well with fast-food trends, but some of these items like Sonic Pickle Fries and Carl's Jr. fried zucchini have completely escaped my notice. This tells me not only are many side dishes not being advertised as robustly as the better-known items at the best-known fast-food outlets, but they're also not being ordered as regularly or discussed as excitedly by the fast-food eaters around me. Anyone can rave about skin-on fries, but it takes a lover of deep cuts to call out Arby's Jalapeño Bites as a reason to hit the drive-thru window.
Beyond their unexpected existences and relative low-key presence on the menu, I was drawn to the potential for surprising enjoyment each side provided. A few of the items diverge distinctly from the usual fare offered by the outlet; Taco Bell tackling potatoes and Jack in the Box jockeying along with egg rolls signaled the experimental aspect that underrated fast-food sides can assume, especially when most diners know what they want when they enter the premises. Having a shopping list of fast-food sides to try may be just the thing to spark new interest in dishes that have otherwise been pushed too far to the ... ahem ... side.