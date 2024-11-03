How Andrew Zimmern Really Feels About Crumbl And Viral Restaurant Dishes

Chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern has established a reputation for being a fearless eater, as evidenced by his show "Bizarre Foods." (In case you want to relive the culinary adventure, here's our ranking of the absolute best episodes.) While Zimmern keeps an open mind about cuisine from other cultures, he's not a fan of viral food phenomena. Mashed caught up with Zimmern at the Food Network NYC Wine & Food Festival, and he certainly didn't hold back in our exclusive chat.

We asked Zimmern what he thinks of Crumbl's wildly popular cookies, a brand whose popularity has been attributed to its use of TikTok for promotional purposes. While Zimmern emphasizes that he doesn't want "to yuck on someone's yum," he describes Crumbl offerings as "a big, fat, commercially made cookie that's super gross tasting." The chef holds the same opinion of restaurants that become famous for wild viral dishes, and his ire is based on the fact that, in his words, "There are starving people in the world."

While the TV show host doesn't name specific viral dishes, anyone familiar with TikTok (or social media in general) has certainly come across a few. Just consider Salt Bae, the Turkish chef who can easily be considered the progenitor of the viral restaurant movement. Known for serving up gold-encrusted tomahawk steaks, Salt Bae is the perfect example of decadence and exorbitance, as illustrated by the extravagant prices charged at his restaurants.