Aldi's Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes Are Returning For The Holidays
Aldi's frozen Cotton Candy grapes once had us rushing to the freezer section, and customers can rejoice knowing that these babies are back for another round of snacking. According to information provided directly to Mashed by Aldi, shoppers can snag a bag of Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes starting November 27, just in time for your holiday spreads. The grapes will retail for $3.49 per bag, which is a real steal when you consider just how crazy customers are about these tasty little treats.
On Reddit, Aldi's frozen Cotton Candy grapes were described as "the tastiest grapes in existence." Another commenter described them as "So refreshing and sweet!" One person assured detractors that the difference between these tasty frozen treats and regular grapes is notable. "Def taste the cotton candy," they said. Based on previous iterations of the product, Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes may be sold as an Aldi Find, which are sought-after products available in limited qualities. However, only time will tell whether these frozen delights will rank among the most delicious Aldi Finds of all time (an esteemed list that includes Raspberry Jaffa Cakes and Park Street Deli Hummus).
What makes Aldi's frozen Cotton Candy grapes so great?
Cotton Candy grapes first burst onto the scene in 2011 when a horticulturalist merged two distinct species of the fruit to amplify the sweetness. Since then, the grapes have been praised for their significantly sweeter flavor, which is also said to contain notes of vanilla. Aldi took the appeal of Cotton Candy grapes one step further by freezing the fruit and is even credited as being the first to offer pre-frozen Cotton Candy grapes in the U.S. However, the frozen grape trend existed before Aldi developed its now coveted product.
Just consider that candy-coated frozen grapes were pretty big on TikTok just a few years ago. Additionally, frozen grapes (albeit sans candy) have long been touted as a tasty yet healthy snack on Reddit, with one person describing them as "like eating bite-sized popsicles!" Despite their inherent sweetness, Aldi's version is more in line with healthy snacking than the TikTok trend, as the chain's Cotton Candy grapes are 100% fruit, per the packaging. Shoppers can find out for themselves whether the product is worth the hype on November 27.