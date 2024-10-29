Aldi's Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes Are Returning For The Holidays

Aldi's frozen Cotton Candy grapes once had us rushing to the freezer section, and customers can rejoice knowing that these babies are back for another round of snacking. According to information provided directly to Mashed by Aldi, shoppers can snag a bag of Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes starting November 27, just in time for your holiday spreads. The grapes will retail for $3.49 per bag, which is a real steal when you consider just how crazy customers are about these tasty little treats.

On Reddit, Aldi's frozen Cotton Candy grapes were described as "the tastiest grapes in existence." Another commenter described them as "So refreshing and sweet!" One person assured detractors that the difference between these tasty frozen treats and regular grapes is notable. "Def taste the cotton candy," they said. Based on previous iterations of the product, Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes may be sold as an Aldi Find, which are sought-after products available in limited qualities. However, only time will tell whether these frozen delights will rank among the most delicious Aldi Finds of all time (an esteemed list that includes Raspberry Jaffa Cakes and Park Street Deli Hummus).