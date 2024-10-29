Are You Brave Enough To Try Aldi's Infamous Thanksgiving Chips This Year?
Are you a fan of questionable potato chip flavors? If so, Aldi has something big in store for you this November. Per information shared with Mashed, the chain will be releasing Clancy's Turkey Stuffing and Garlic Mashed Wavy Potato Chips beginning November 13. The chips, which will run you $2.19 per bag, are seemingly being released in honor of Thanksgiving. While the holiday is mostly known for offering a wide-ranging feast of delicious dishes, it also elicits some odd products (anyone remember the long-awaited comeback of Jones Soda's bizarre Thanksgiving flavor?).
While shoppers must wait before they can sample these experimental chip flavors, previous versions have made a positive impression on Reddit. According to one commenter, the Turkey Stuffing chips "taste of umami and sage." Another person boldly claimed, "I love these chips," although they admitted that the stuffing flavor was a lot more prominent than the turkey. It's worth noting that we weren't overly impressed by the Turkey Stuffing and Garlic Mashed potato chips when we sampled them in 2022. While the Turkey Stuffing chips were satisfactory, the Garlic Mashed version was downright offensive to our palates.
Pairing ideas for Aldi's Thanksgiving-themed chips
Clancy's is one of many private-label brands that you can find at Aldi. While it's best known for its more conventional snacks, like kettle chips and pub-style pretzels, its holiday offerings show that Clancy's isn't afraid to get a little weird when it comes to chip flavors. As for how to serve these chips to guests (if you dare), the right pairings could potentially make all the difference. In the Reddit thread extolling the virtues of the Turkey Stuffing chips, one commenter had the brilliant idea of dunking them in some cranberry chutney. And indeed, a Thanksgiving-themed chutney might add some flavor complexity to these fun snacks.
As for the Garlic Mashed chips, the primary tasting notes are garlic (naturally) and Parmesan. These give the chips a tangy, salty flavor, so a dip made from buttermilk ranch dressing might be a good complement. A cheese and bacon dip might also work with these chips if you want to really pile on the flavors. Aldi's bizarre Thanksgiving-themed potato chips got people talking a few years back, and it's likely that this release will similarly pique shoppers' curiosity.