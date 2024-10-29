Are You Brave Enough To Try Aldi's Infamous Thanksgiving Chips This Year?

Are you a fan of questionable potato chip flavors? If so, Aldi has something big in store for you this November. Per information shared with Mashed, the chain will be releasing Clancy's Turkey Stuffing and Garlic Mashed Wavy Potato Chips beginning November 13. The chips, which will run you $2.19 per bag, are seemingly being released in honor of Thanksgiving. While the holiday is mostly known for offering a wide-ranging feast of delicious dishes, it also elicits some odd products (anyone remember the long-awaited comeback of Jones Soda's bizarre Thanksgiving flavor?).

While shoppers must wait before they can sample these experimental chip flavors, previous versions have made a positive impression on Reddit. According to one commenter, the Turkey Stuffing chips "taste of umami and sage." Another person boldly claimed, "I love these chips," although they admitted that the stuffing flavor was a lot more prominent than the turkey. It's worth noting that we weren't overly impressed by the Turkey Stuffing and Garlic Mashed potato chips when we sampled them in 2022. While the Turkey Stuffing chips were satisfactory, the Garlic Mashed version was downright offensive to our palates.