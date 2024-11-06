Why Pesto Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

With its distinctive flavor of basil and pine nuts, good pesto is transformative. But there's also so much subpar pesto out there, whether store-bought or made using recipes found online. This might leave you wondering why it is that pesto always tastes better at a restaurant. If your own attempts to make it at home haven't lived up to your expectations, it might be time to find out why.

It's perfectly possible to make restaurant-quality pesto at home, you just need to know how. Because it's a fairly simple recipe, it's all about the quality of ingredients you use and attention to detail. To make it like they do in restaurants, you don't want just any basil — you need fresh Genovese basil. And, the best pesto will be made with a high-quality extra-virgin olive oil, not just whatever was reasonably priced at the store. You just don't get this kind of attention to detail from jarred pesto. Nor does the average person put this much effort into making a great pesto at home.

It doesn't have to be that way, though. Armed with the knowledge of how to make restaurant-quality pesto, you can elevate your dinners like never before. Whether you stir it through pasta, drizzle it over mushrooms on toast, or just spoon it straight into your mouth, you won't believe the results. Once you know how much effort goes into restaurant pesto, maybe you'll just decide to eat out instead.