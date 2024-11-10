Is It Worth Ordering The Catch Of The Day At Seafood Restaurants?
The old saying about there being lots of fish in the sea doesn't only apply to the dating pool; it can be taken literally, too, especially at many quality seafood restaurants. Although you may have a favorite dish, it's often tempting to order the alluring "catch of the day," a common menu item at many establishments that specialize in fish. So, should you scrap your usual for this popular alternative?
"Ordering the catch of the day can be a great choice, as it often means the seafood is fresh," says Kory Foltz, executive chef of Sunseeker Resort. However, like many dining decisions, it also depends on a few factors that observant diners should be aware of.
Chef Foltz explains that much can be gleaned from simply asking your server about the dish. "If they can't tell you much about it or how it's prepared, it might be wise to choose something else," he explains. After all, there are a wide variety of mistakes everyone makes when cooking fish, including purchasing bad fish and improper storage, so customers should be as sure as possible that everyone involved is well versed in the best preparation.
Use caution when reeling in fish specials
Kory Foltz recommends considering the type of fish carefully before ordering. "If the catch of the day is a species that's often overcooked, it might be better to stick with a different option." Varieties such as bass, cod, and flounder are especially susceptible to overcooking due to their low fat content, so if there are multiple choices on special (like at Fishing Restaurant Zauo, the Japanese restaurant where you fish for your own catch of the day), keep this in mind.
On the flip side, it's crucial to remember that choosing specials is sometimes among the mistakes everyone makes when ordering fish. Experts tell Mashed that less scrupulous restaurants can use these kinds of dishes to clear their fridges of fish that may be about to go bad.
At the end of the day, there's no single answer to whether the catch of the day is a smart ordering decision. However, Foltz says educated diners should be able to make the call confidently. "Ultimately, trusting your instincts and the vibe of the restaurant can help you make the best choice," Foltz states.