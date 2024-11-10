Is It Worth Ordering The Catch Of The Day At Seafood Restaurants?

The old saying about there being lots of fish in the sea doesn't only apply to the dating pool; it can be taken literally, too, especially at many quality seafood restaurants. Although you may have a favorite dish, it's often tempting to order the alluring "catch of the day," a common menu item at many establishments that specialize in fish. So, should you scrap your usual for this popular alternative?

"Ordering the catch of the day can be a great choice, as it often means the seafood is fresh," says Kory Foltz, executive chef of Sunseeker Resort. However, like many dining decisions, it also depends on a few factors that observant diners should be aware of.

Chef Foltz explains that much can be gleaned from simply asking your server about the dish. "If they can't tell you much about it or how it's prepared, it might be wise to choose something else," he explains. After all, there are a wide variety of mistakes everyone makes when cooking fish, including purchasing bad fish and improper storage, so customers should be as sure as possible that everyone involved is well versed in the best preparation.