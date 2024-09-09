The Japanese Restaurant Where You Fish For Your Own Catch Of The Day
Although the world has its share of strange restaurants you never knew existed, there's a chain of eateries in Japan like no other. Fishing Restaurant Zauo combines the satisfaction of catching your own food with a chef who will prepare it for you. One of a few restaurants where you have to sign a waiver to eat (after all, patrons are dealing with real fishing hooks and large tanks of water), there are 11 locations across the country in Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Mie, and Saitama. Unfortunately, Zaou's sole U.S. location in New York was less successful and closed in 2020.
Although each branch looks slightly different, the overall layout consists of tanks filled with fish, a structure shaped like a boat built into the restaurant where customers can eat, and plenty of tables and fishing space. Those who don't want to fish can enjoy meals from Zauo's set menu, but as an incentive, customers who do it themselves get their fish at a discounted price.
Customers choose their fish and how it's cooked
First, customers rent a fishing rod for a low price (bait is free). Then, they decide what type of fish to catch and eat, which varies based on restaurant location and what's in stock. Out in the ocean, you often don't get to choose what kind of fish you catch, but Fishing Restaurant Zauo makes it easy with separate tanks for each variety. With some patience, customers hopefully make a catch, but those having an unlucky day can always ask a staff member for some fishing assistance. A successful catch ushers in a restaurant-wide celebration of employees beating drums and snapping photos of the proud customer with their fish.
After all that fishing, diners are even hungrier and ready for a meal. Zauo's chefs can prepare the fish in several ways: deep-fried, grilled, boiled, or as sashimi or sushi. Zaou offers two of these options per fish. Once it's cooked, the fish is brought to the customer's table where they enjoy it while watching others fish. However, if you find yourself at Fishing Restaurant Zauo (or any other restaurant in Japan), avoid the common mistakes people make when ordering at Japanese restaurants, like not asking for an English menu or not getting recommendations from waitstaff. They always know what's best!