The Japanese Restaurant Where You Fish For Your Own Catch Of The Day

Although the world has its share of strange restaurants you never knew existed, there's a chain of eateries in Japan like no other. Fishing Restaurant Zauo combines the satisfaction of catching your own food with a chef who will prepare it for you. One of a few restaurants where you have to sign a waiver to eat (after all, patrons are dealing with real fishing hooks and large tanks of water), there are 11 locations across the country in Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Mie, and Saitama. Unfortunately, Zaou's sole U.S. location in New York was less successful and closed in 2020.

Although each branch looks slightly different, the overall layout consists of tanks filled with fish, a structure shaped like a boat built into the restaurant where customers can eat, and plenty of tables and fishing space. Those who don't want to fish can enjoy meals from Zauo's set menu, but as an incentive, customers who do it themselves get their fish at a discounted price.