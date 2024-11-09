The Messy Origins Of The Colorado Slopper

Often counted among the regional foods that outsiders may never understand, the Colorado Slopper is truly a sight to behold. At its core, the Colorado Slopper consists of two cheeseburgers, served open-faced and covered in a healthy pour of green chili. It can also be accompanied by certain toppings, such as fries and onions. Because the sloppiness is a feature rather than a bug, the Slopper is often served in a bowl and eaten with a knife and fork.

Like many American food origin stories, the origins of the Colorado Slopper are a bit muddled. Some say the hearty dish originated at Gray's Coors Tavern in Pueblo, Colorado. Others contend that the Colorado Slopper came to be at another Pueblo establishment called Star Bar. Then there's a third establishment, the Sunset Inn, which didn't invent the Slopper but is credited for creating the version in which the burger is served closed and its bun is topped with shredded cheese. Regardless of where it originated, the Slopper is considered a signature Pueblo dish, and many dining establishments in the city offer it in some form or another.