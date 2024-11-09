The Messy Origins Of The Colorado Slopper
Often counted among the regional foods that outsiders may never understand, the Colorado Slopper is truly a sight to behold. At its core, the Colorado Slopper consists of two cheeseburgers, served open-faced and covered in a healthy pour of green chili. It can also be accompanied by certain toppings, such as fries and onions. Because the sloppiness is a feature rather than a bug, the Slopper is often served in a bowl and eaten with a knife and fork.
Like many American food origin stories, the origins of the Colorado Slopper are a bit muddled. Some say the hearty dish originated at Gray's Coors Tavern in Pueblo, Colorado. Others contend that the Colorado Slopper came to be at another Pueblo establishment called Star Bar. Then there's a third establishment, the Sunset Inn, which didn't invent the Slopper but is credited for creating the version in which the burger is served closed and its bun is topped with shredded cheese. Regardless of where it originated, the Slopper is considered a signature Pueblo dish, and many dining establishments in the city offer it in some form or another.
Dueling origin stories for Pueblo's famous offering
It's easy to fall for common food origin myths, as pinpointing the exact moment of a dish's creation is often challenging. While contested, it's generally accepted that the Slopper was developed at Gray's Coors Tavern. Although the establishment has been in business since 1934 (when it was called Johnnie's Coors Tavern), the Slopper wasn't invented until the '50s.
According to legend, the Slopper was born when a customer asked for an open-faced burger topped with red chili, and the messiness of the dish necessitated serving it in a bowl. An enterprising cook eventually tweaked the recipe to include green chili instead of red, although both options are available when ordering a Slopper from Gray's these days. Like the Slopper itself, green chili is synonymous with Pueblo. Pueblo green chili usually has a thinner consistency than conventional chili recipes and includes pork, mirasol peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
As for the Star Bar origin story, rumors claim that the dish was created in the '70s when a mill worker ordered a hamburger and a bowl of green chili then combined them. It should be noted that the cook who replaced the red chili with green chili at Gray's eventually became the owner of Star Bar, which further supports the claim that Gray's was the true originator. Regardless of the inventor, the Colorado Slopper has much to offer diners seeking a hearty, flavorful meal.