Mistakes Everyone Makes With Mince Pies

As the days get colder and the nights get longer, mince pie season approaches. These little pies are a British invention traditionally eaten around Christmas, but they've started spreading to other parts of the world. Baking them from scratch can be a challenge though, and there are all kinds of mistakes home bakers make with mince pies.

These festive treats have been around longer than many people realize. The earliest versions date back to the 1300s, but they became more similar to the ones we'd recognize today by the 1600s. This is also when they started becoming associated with Christmas. Still, despite being around all these years, a lot of people can't get them right.

If you decide to bake your own, you'll want to try to avoid some of the common missteps and pitfalls folks make with them. As a Brit with professional baking experience, I've made my fair share of mince pies and know how to bake unforgettable ones. A big part of it is getting the pastry right — it needs to be a perfect shortcrust to do these pies justice. But the "mincemeat" filling is also important, and homemade versions are best. Finally, you need to get the bake right. All this will add up to the perfect mince pies.