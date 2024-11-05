How Martha Stewart's Honeymoon To Europe Became An 'Eye-Opening' Culinary Experience

The bombshell trailer for Netflix's Martha Stewart documentary had everyone talking. Now that "Martha" has been released, viewers are privy to some stunning revelations about the "doyenne of domesticity's" honeymoon trip to Europe and its impact on her life and career. The TV personality married publisher Andrew Stewart in 1961. (They divorced in 1990.) According to Stewart, her European honeymoon "awaken[ed] in me a love of cuisine, a love of travel, a love of discovery." Ultimately, the cookbook author credits the excursion with helping her determine her life's purpose.

"I really felt that this is the thing I'd like to spend my life thinking about," says Stewart, who went on to launch a veritable homemaking empire in the wake of her inspirational trip. Stewart authored books, developed a magazine, and eventually landed her very own TV show. She also has the distinction of being America's first female self-made billionaire, which might not have been possible had the lifestyle expert not taken that life-changing trip as a young newlywed.