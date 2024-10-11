Martha Stewart's Netflix Documentary Trailer Dropped And It's A Bombshell
Martha Stewart is a woman who's undergone many transformations over the years, and a new Netflix documentary is shedding light on the iconic homemaker, entrepreneur, and media personality. Set to be released on October 30, "Martha" showcases Stewart's journey from housewife and homemaker to "the first female self-made billionaire in American history." The trailer for the documentary touches on Stewart's legal issues related to a 2001 stock trade that ultimately ended in a criminal conviction. In the clip, Stewart speaks derisively of the prosecutors handling her case, saying that those responsible for her incarceration "should've been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high." Stewart also provides insight into her time in jail, stating, "I was dragged into solitary. No food or water."
The bombshell documentary also contains other surprising disclosures, including infidelities that occurred during Stewart's marriage to publisher Andrew Stewart. While the pair divorced in 1990, Stewart advises women to leave their philandering husbands in the documentary trailer. When questioned about her own indiscretions during the marriage, Stewart blithely claims, "I don't think Andy ever knew about that."
A life defined by tenacity
In 2004, Martha Stewart served five months in prison, convicted of multiple charges resulting from a stock trade initiated by insider knowledge received from the domestic maven's stockbroker. The famous homemaker kept busy in prison, even preparing a jailhouse baked apple flavored with cinnamon and caramel as a gift for a fellow inmate. However, Stewart described her experience in prison as "horrifying" in an interview featured on the podcast Next Question with Katie Couric. In that interview, Stewart went on to say, "There are lots and lots of disturbing things that go on in an incarceration like that."
Despite her experience in prison, Stewart has since rebounded, possibly even surpassing her early success. The legendary entrepreneur sold Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia for a whopping $353 million in 2015 and has helmed several television shows and penned numerous books, among other business ventures. Stewart's odd couple friendship with fellow icon Snoop Dogg is another post-prison development, and the two even starred in their own cooking show, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge."
"Martha" promises to deliver even more about Stewart's incarceration by showing previously unseen footage, interviews, and the mogul's own diary entries. The Netflix documentary also offers a comprehensive view of Stewart's life, showing that there's a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to the world's most famous homemaker.