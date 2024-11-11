Why You Should Eat At Seafood Restaurants Earlier In The Day

There's nothing better than a glorious seafood feast, but can the timing of your restaurant visit really affect the quality of your meal? To learn more, Mashed reached out to Kory Foltz, the executive chef of Sunseeker Resort, for answers. Foltz previously helped us identify the biggest red flag at seafood restaurants, which was that low prices often mean low quality where food is concerned. As for our latest seafood query, Foltz claims that you'll have access to the widest selection if you patronize the establishment a bit earlier in the day.

As the chef explains, "To ensure you get the full ability to order anything on the menu, earlier is better." Foltz's culinary experience has given him insight into how restaurants handle the acquisition of fish and other seafood. "Most chefs order their fish on a daily basis," says Foltz. According to the executive chef, that means if you visit an establishment later in the day, "the higher the chance they could run out of a fish you want to order." Foltz's reasoning is similar to the advice not to order fish on a Monday, one of the many mistakes everyone makes when ordering fish, as it's likely been hanging around the restaurant for days instead of being sold during the busy weekend.