The Big Sous Vide Mistake That Leaves Your Food Tasting Unfinished

Using the sous vide method is a great way to ensure your food is well cooked, but the truth about sous vide is that you're not actually done cooking after you've plucked the airtight bag out of the temperature-controlled water. While there are some mistakes that everyone makes with sous vide cooking – like not fully submerging food or using the incorrect bags — John Warr, executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill, tells us that the major thing folks forget to do is give their goodies a little post-sous vide sear.

"The biggest mistake people often make is not searing the food after cooking," Warr explains. "Sous vide will cook your food evenly but won't develop the Maillard reaction (the browning that happens when food is seared at high heat)." When the sugars and proteins in our food come into contact with heat, they undergo several chemical reactions. This, in turn, creates new smells, flavors, and textures that we just can't seem to stop drooling over. Without the Maillard reaction, many of your sous vide foods just fall short.